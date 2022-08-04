Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce Teams Up With Oprah
The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel to host a screening of “The Color of Care.”JAMAICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce is pleased to be collaborating with executive producer Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel to host a screening of Oprah Winfrey’s documentary on health disparities, “The Color of Care.”
The SEQCOC walked right into this amazing opportunity when the president of the chamber, Dr. Roxanne Simone Lord, a Doctor of Naturopathy, discovered just how bad the health disparities and injustices are in South Jamaica. “When I moved Mother Earth Juice Bar Café from Metropolitan Avenue in Kew Gardens to Sutphin Blvd in Jamaica, I noticed a monumental difference in the quality of health in patrons from the two different, diverse communities. Approximately 1 in 50 people that came to the old location in Kew Gardens were suffering from ailments such as hypertension compared to 1 in 5 that came into Mother Earth on Sutphin Blvd in South Jamaica.
Dr. Lord and a volunteer reached out to Oprah Winfrey for help dealing with this health crisis in people of color. They were surprised and delighted to get a response. Not the monetary response they had hoped for, but still, a great opportunity to host a screening for Oprah Winfrey’s newly released documentary on racial injustices as it relates to healthcare, The Color of Care. The SEQCOC is happy to collaborate with Rochdale Village, Mother Earth Juice Bar, Aetna, United Healthcare, Destiny University, Runners RX, Edible, and several other sponsors for the screening.
The documentary will be screened virtually on August 10, 2022, from 6:30 to 9 pm, with three VIP watch parties scheduled so far. St John’s University Theatre with Destiny University hosted by Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant; Luxe Library with hostess Delicia Davis and Mother Earth Juice Bar Café 115-42 Sutphin Blvd, Jamaica Queens. Please note that viewers must have a Chrome browser to watch the documentary and a link and password will be sent to all guests to sign into the virtual screening. To host a watch party at your location or to RSVP for the documentary please visit www.SEQCOC.org.
Contact Dr. Lord 631-662-3177
Dr. Simone Lord
Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce
+1 917-720-2485
info@seqcoc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook