Just Released - A New Book That Shows The Blueprint to Achieving Personal and Professional Excellence by Tony J. Selimi
Reaching your potential is a journey that requires patience, perseverance and dedication; here is a new book on achieving personal and professional excellence.
Those who commit to growing into their greatest potential get to influence life.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's best athletes, performers, and visionaries carry an extremely high commitment or enthusiasm for their pursuit. This is required to attain the highest achievement, excellence, and fulfilment levels. However, in a very fast-paced world where demands bestowed upon us are significant, where billions of people face daily challenges, doubts, and fears, it will come as a shock to many to learn that the consequences of leaving average life are silently creating an epidemic of blame, entitlement, and giving up on bringing to life our highest callings, visions, and purpose.
— Tony J. Selimi
Although reaching a vision of excellence is complex and requires commitment and patience, it benefits those who want less stress in their lives, feel more confident, energised, focused, resilient, successful and want to become well-paid experts.
Millions of people produce hard work yet feel empty-handed, unsatisfied, and disappointed. Daily they strive for the betterment of themselves and others, yet they end up feeling like a persistent failure. Many more people feel they are not rewarded for their efforts, leaving them feeling anxious, frustrated, and even more dissatisfied with themselves, their loved ones, their careers, their businesses, and life in general.
A Path to Excellence is Tony Jeton Selimi s latest edition in the self-help and self-mastery books with a twist. Unlike everything else in the market, he aims to support you along the ever-evolving journey of positive development beyond oneself. To encourage you to think outside the box, keep your thinking flexible, adaptive, and energetic, and become a mental gymnast who gets the desired results. It is for those who search to find a way to succeed where others fail, forever say not to mediocrity and commit to achieving their wildest dreams with excellence leading the way.
With over thirty years of experience, Tony tackles the most prevalent problems that prevent you from growing into your full potential. He outlines the eight essential elements of human excellence and details how to apply them consistently and continuously to overcome frustrations, obstacles, and pains to climb greater heights. Perhaps most importantly, this book will help you see that you control your destiny through your choices, decisions, and your focused actions.
You are the only one who can decide how much you want to enhance your mental, emotional, spiritual, family, relationship, social, career/business, and financial performance. This alone puts you in a position to direct the course of your life and excel. In a nutshell, this book is a blueprint to break barriers you'll encounter going through the ever-evolving life cycles and improve yourself in every aspect of life.
It's also been a hit among critics, too, with one recently writing, "the principles of The Octagon Of Excellence™ will help you address every challenge mindfully, sharpen your focus, improve your mental readiness, control your distractions, and give you constructive feedback through collaboration, re-evaluation, and self-reflection."
Dr John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist, quotes, "Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies that can be implemented quickly and help any individual or organisation transcend the status quo and grow to their fullest potential
The Hon Richard Evans, CEO of ACE Modular Construction, depicts it as "A lifelong companion you can learn from time and time again. The excellence-enhancing principles will help you build a deeper awareness of your callings in life, strengths, and why excellence is a gift we can share with others for our collective evolution. A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field. Read it cover to cover, over and over, and you will also broaden and deepen your leadership's proficiency by presenting excellence in every decision you make."
A Path to Excellence offers effective means of transforming ourselves through the eight transient cycles of life into evolving and grateful states of excellence and vitality. It helps discover the hidden order in the perceived mental chaos and confusion to transform, transcend, and emerge as a confident, radiant, trustworthy individual.
For more information, please visit https://tonyselimi.com.
Self-Improvement (Motivation, Leadership and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
Publisher: Balboa Press, a Division of Hay House
204 pages, available in soft and hardcover
ISBN-13 : 979-8765229552
ASIN : B0B8317KN8
Weight: 240 g
Size: 13.97 x 1.09 x 21.59 cm
Publication date: 28th July 2022
