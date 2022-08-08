Just Released - A New Book That Shows The Blueprint to Achieving Personal and Professional Excellence by Tony J. Selimi

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J Selimi

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J Selimi

Tony Jeton Selimi A Path to Excellence Author Photo

Tony Jeton Selimi A Path to Excellence Author Photo

The first reader of A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J. Selimi

Reading A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J. Selimi

Reaching your potential is a journey that requires patience, perseverance and dedication; here is a new book on achieving personal and professional excellence.

Those who commit to growing into their greatest potential get to influence life.”
— Tony J. Selimi
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's best athletes, performers, and visionaries carry an extremely high commitment or enthusiasm for their pursuit. This is required to attain the highest achievement, excellence, and fulfilment levels. However, in a very fast-paced world where demands bestowed upon us are significant, where billions of people face daily challenges, doubts, and fears, it will come as a shock to many to learn that the consequences of leaving average life are silently creating an epidemic of blame, entitlement, and giving up on bringing to life our highest callings, visions, and purpose.

Although reaching a vision of excellence is complex and requires commitment and patience, it benefits those who want less stress in their lives, feel more confident, energised, focused, resilient, successful and want to become well-paid experts.

Millions of people produce hard work yet feel empty-handed, unsatisfied, and disappointed. Daily they strive for the betterment of themselves and others, yet they end up feeling like a persistent failure. Many more people feel they are not rewarded for their efforts, leaving them feeling anxious, frustrated, and even more dissatisfied with themselves, their loved ones, their careers, their businesses, and life in general.

A Path to Excellence is Tony Jeton Selimi s latest edition in the self-help and self-mastery books with a twist. Unlike everything else in the market, he aims to support you along the ever-evolving journey of positive development beyond oneself. To encourage you to think outside the box, keep your thinking flexible, adaptive, and energetic, and become a mental gymnast who gets the desired results. It is for those who search to find a way to succeed where others fail, forever say not to mediocrity and commit to achieving their wildest dreams with excellence leading the way.

With over thirty years of experience, Tony tackles the most prevalent problems that prevent you from growing into your full potential. He outlines the eight essential elements of human excellence and details how to apply them consistently and continuously to overcome frustrations, obstacles, and pains to climb greater heights. Perhaps most importantly, this book will help you see that you control your destiny through your choices, decisions, and your focused actions.

You are the only one who can decide how much you want to enhance your mental, emotional, spiritual, family, relationship, social, career/business, and financial performance. This alone puts you in a position to direct the course of your life and excel. In a nutshell, this book is a blueprint to break barriers you'll encounter going through the ever-evolving life cycles and improve yourself in every aspect of life.

It's also been a hit among critics, too, with one recently writing, "the principles of The Octagon Of Excellence™ will help you address every challenge mindfully, sharpen your focus, improve your mental readiness, control your distractions, and give you constructive feedback through collaboration, re-evaluation, and self-reflection."

Dr John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist, quotes, "Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies that can be implemented quickly and help any individual or organisation transcend the status quo and grow to their fullest potential

The Hon Richard Evans, CEO of ACE Modular Construction, depicts it as "A lifelong companion you can learn from time and time again. The excellence-enhancing principles will help you build a deeper awareness of your callings in life, strengths, and why excellence is a gift we can share with others for our collective evolution. A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field. Read it cover to cover, over and over, and you will also broaden and deepen your leadership's proficiency by presenting excellence in every decision you make."

A Path to Excellence offers effective means of transforming ourselves through the eight transient cycles of life into evolving and grateful states of excellence and vitality. It helps discover the hidden order in the perceived mental chaos and confusion to transform, transcend, and emerge as a confident, radiant, trustworthy individual.

For more information, please visit https://tonyselimi.com.

Self-Improvement (Motivation, Leadership and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

Publisher: Balboa Press, a Division of Hay House
204 pages, available in soft and hardcover
ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 979-8765229552
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0B8317KN8
Weight: 240 g
Size: 13.97 x 1.09 x 21.59 cm
Publication date: 28th July 2022

To request review copies by email, please write to mmarch@balboapress.com or the office at customersupport@balboapress.com. And by phone, please call the office: +1 877-407-4847 ext: 6254. To request review copies by post, please use the following address:

Michael March
PUBLISHING SERVICE ASSOCIATE
BALBOA PRESS
A DIVISION OF HAY HOUSE
1663 Liberty Drive
Bloomington, IN 47403

For Author Bookings, TV, Radio, Podcast or Magazine Interviews and Book Signing Tours, Please Contact:

Alma Stasel
Email: info@tonyselimi.com
Telephone: +442078285005

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Introduction to Tony J. Selimi

You just read:

Just Released - A New Book That Shows The Blueprint to Achieving Personal and Professional Excellence by Tony J. Selimi

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
Just Released - A New Book That Shows The Blueprint to Achieving Personal and Professional Excellence by Tony J. Selimi
Most Anticipated Book on Confidence, Excellence, & Resilience Building Release Date Announcement
#1 Bestseller Book The Unfakeable Code® Wins The🏆Book Excellence Award 2022 in Personal Growth and Development Category
View All Stories From This Author