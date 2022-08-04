Wood Adhesives Market is projected to reach USD 7.99 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.73%: Straits Research

The global market for Wood Adhesives was valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.73% from 2022 to 2030. With a 46.7% share of global sales in 2018, Asia Pacific came in first. Over the course of the prediction, the area is expected to maintain its supremacy.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There has been an increase in the amount of money that consumers are spending on home décor and luxury furniture goods due to the growing emphasis on the enhancement of the standard of life. Due to this, there has been a large increase in the demand for wood materials such as lumber, plywood, and other products that have a stronger aesthetic appeal.

When compared to the use of metal fasteners and other methods of bonding, the use of adhesives for the purpose of bonding has a number of advantages that are not offered by other conventional methods. These advantages include a quicker drying and setting time, improved adhesion, compatibility of the use with a variety of substrates, higher strength, and an aesthetic appeal that is superior.

It is projected that expanding activities related to refurbishing and renovation, in conjunction with a growing number of builds, would promote market growth. Additionally, government initiatives geared toward environmentally responsible building practices have resulted in an increased demand for engineered wood and wood products in the form of furniture for use in both residential and commercial applications

It is anticipated that activities such as remodeling, and renovation would add to the demand for furniture since higher living standards will drive these activities. The expansion of the service sector in developing countries has resulted in the construction of new office spaces and corporate buildings.

The increasing number of people's concerns about the deforestation of forests and the effects of climate change has resulted in an uptick in the demand for engineered wood panels. A substantial amount of glue is required for the production of engineered wood panels such as oriented strand boards, plywood, and particle board. These panels must be manufactured.

In addition, increased awareness of the deterioration of the environment, an expanding customer base, and expanded and constant research and development efforts are all expected to raise the market for bio-based wood adhesives.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wood-adhesives-market/request-sample





Usage is increasing in key emerging economies

The adhesive manufacturers are putting a strategic focus on growing their footprint and capitalising on the high growth potential in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico. Other rising economies also fall under this category. Due to less severe laws and data needs, the regulatory policies in the APAC area are more adaptable and business-friendly than those in other regions.

Demand for adhesives with a low volatile organic compound emission

Because the leading players in the wood adhesives market are interested in sustainability, one of the important trends in the industry is the shift toward products with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content. Wood adhesives with low volatile organic compound emissions are better for the environment than solvent-based varieties.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 7.99 billion by 2030 CAGR 4.73% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Applications, Substrate, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The 3M Company (Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States), Arkema, Henkel AG (Düsseldorf, Germany), and Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland) Key Market Opportunities Demand for adhesives with a low volatile organic compound emission Key Market Drivers Usage is increasing in key emerging economies

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/wood-adhesives-market







Regional Overview of the wood adhesives market

With a 46.7 percent share of global sales in 2018, Asia Pacific came in first. Over the course of the prediction, the area is expected to maintain its supremacy. The rapid growth of the population in Asia Pacific countries, combined with a high demand for affordable housing and government initiatives to promote basic necessities such as food and shelter, has fueled the growth of the construction industry in the region, which is expected to boost the wood adhesives market over the forecast period.





Key Highlights



The global Wood Adhesives Market size market was valued at USD 5270 million in 2021. By 2030, it is predicted to reach USD 7990 million with a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Expanding activities related to refurbishing and renovation, in conjunction with a growing number of builds, would promote market growth. Remodeling and renovation would add to the demand for furniture since higher living standards will drive these activities.

An increasing number of people's concerns about the deforestation of forests and the effects of climate change have resulted in an uptick in the demand for engineered wood panels and will help in the market growth.

The rise in usage in key emerging economies will drive the market.

The market for Wood Adhesives is segmented into the following categories: Product, Application, Substrate, and region.

In 2018, urea-formaldehyde (UF) led the market, accounting for 37.8 percent of total sales.

With a revenue share of 47.2% in 2018, furniture was the most popular application.

With a volume share of 29.5%, plywood led the market in 2018.

With a 46.7 percent share of global sales in 2018, Asia Pacific came in first.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wood-adhesives-market/request-sample





Competitors in Wood Adhesives Market

The 3M Company (United States)

Arkema

Henkel AG (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)





Segmentation of Wood Adhesives Market

By Product

Urea-formaldehyde (UF) & Melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF)

Phenol-formaldehyde

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)

Isocyanates

Others (Soy Based, etc.)

By Application

Flooring

Furniture

Doors & windows

Housing components

Others

By Substrate

Solid wood

Oriented strand board (OSB)

Plywood, Particleboard (PB)

Medium-density fibreboard (MDF)

The high-density fibreboard (HDF)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Wood Adhesives Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Phenol-formaldehyde Market Size & Forecast Epoxy Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Flooring Market Size & Forecast Furniture Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Application Canada By Product By Application Mexico By Product By Application Latin America By Product By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Application France By Product By Application U.K. By Product By Application Italy By Product By Application Spain By Product By Application Rest of Europe By Product By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Application China By Product By Application Australia By Product By Application India By Product By Application South Korea By Product By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Application South Africa By Product By Application Kuwait By Product By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Application Company Profile The 3M Company (Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States) Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Arkema Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Henkel AG (Düsseldorf, Germany) Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wood-adhesives-market/toc





Recent Developments

Henkel made an investment in a new innovation hub in Shanghai, China, in May 2021. The expansion is intended to improve the company's position in the APAC region.

H.B. Fuller opened an engineering adhesives company in Japan in March 2019. By concentrating on high-performance adhesives, such as reactive adhesive chemistries and applications, this growth has strengthened its Engineering Adhesive (EA) operations in Japan.





News Media

Agarwood Chip Market was Valued at USD 8,303.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4%

Growing Demand for Wooden Furniture to Drive Growth in the Sawmill Machinery Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Pool Tables Market : Information by Type (American Pool Table, British Pool Table), Material (Slate, Wooden), End-User (Residential, Commercial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Alternative Building Material Market : Information by Material (Bamboo, Wood), Application (Construction, Furniture, and Flooring), End-User (Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Wood Charcoal Market : Information by Source (Spruce, Oak, Alder, Pine), Application (Residential/Domestic, Industrial, Hotel and Restaurants, Chemical), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Transparent Wood Market : Information by Application (Construction, Furniture, Solar Cell, Other), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com