Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on When to Consider Treatment for a TBI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine has released a guide on when to consider treatment for a traumatic brain injury (TBI). If left untreated, they can have debilitating side effects that hinder someone’s productivity in their daily life.
TBIs often occur because of a motor vehicle accident or sports-related injury. The most common TBI that people suffer from is a concussion. They are mild a TBI that occur when the brain hits the inside of the skull and bruises.
People can get TBIs when an external force occurs and disrupts the nerves of signals in the brain. Due to the disruption, people can typically have physical and cognitive side effects. Some of the most common side effects include:
• Dizziness or blurry vision
• Disorientation and confusion
• Chronic headaches
• Drowsiness and fatigue
• Sleeping difficulties
• Nausea and vomiting
• Balance and coordination problems
• Possible loss of consciousness
• Sensitivity to light
• Ringing in the ears
• Seizures and paralysis
• Muscle tightening
• Slurred speech
• Hearing problems
• Involuntary eye movement
• Tingling or numbness in the limbs
• Breathing and swallowing problems
• Loss of bladder and bowel control
• Impaired memory
• Attention and concentration difficulties
• Depression and anxiety
• Mood and personality changes
TBIs can have long-term effects that can hinder someone’s ability to function. Children are most at risk for having cognitive discrepancies that present themselves through not reaching critical learning blocks or struggling to regulate emotionally. People who have suffered a TBI can often have personality changes.
If someone is experiencing symptoms of a TBI or has had a drastic behavior change, they should seek medical attention. Getting help will allow a treatment plan to be established earlier in the process and avoid an untreated TBI's long-term effects.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People who have suffered a TBI should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn how MeRT treatments can treat TBIs.
