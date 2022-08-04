Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Hosts North Carolina Top Agents with John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Prime Properties

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and top agent John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Prime Properties, hosted luxury real estate agents for an exclusive event.

I consider Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions an extension of my brokerage and I encourage all of my offices, brokers and clients to take advantage of this exceptional tool.” — John-Mark Mitchell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Thursday, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and top agent John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Prime Properties, hosted high-profile North Carolina real estate agents for a private event to discuss the state of the luxury market.

As a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board, Mitchell is a specialist with the luxury auction process, a top-producing agent in the North Carolina real estate market, and provides insights to guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in regard to its relationship to the brokerage community.

“Having worked with John-Mark over the last 10 years, I was ecstatic to host a dinner with him in the Winston-Salem market. We received an incredible welcome from John-Mark which led to an amazing evening filled with great laughs, conversation, and brainstorming about the fast changing real estate market. It was a pleasure to share with these top agents about how Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions can be a great tool to sell properties in their client’s timeframe,” stated Mario Vargas, SVP of Corporate Development.

Continually recognized for exceeding real estate records throughout North Carolina, Mitchell has been featured in Fortune Magazine as a “Game Changer” and has appeared on Bravo! and A&E. He has given lectures on "The Art of Selling Well" and co-authored a book, "Soul of Success", with renowned leadership expert Jack Canfield. Mitchell is also an expert columnist of the LUX Report in the LUX Lifestyle Magazine for the East Coast, a nationally recognized luxury publication.

“In my many years of working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, I have built an incredible relationship with their team. I consider them an extension of my brokerage and I encourage all of my offices, brokers and clients to take advantage of this exceptional tool,” stated John-Mark Mitchell.

Event attendees included more than 25 luxury real estate agents in North Carolina sharing insights on the current market. The group celebrated their successes, addressed challenges, and was introduced to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ high-end auction process.

As Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to expand their corporate development initiatives, they will attend luxury conferences, brand sponsorships, and host high end dinners to build lifelong relationships.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Now Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the firmto operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit CASothebys.com.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board

The Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.