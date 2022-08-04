I-76 East Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Roadway Borings in Upper Merion Township, West Conshohocken Borough

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or allow more time for travel in the work area because significant backups and slowdowns may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The borings are part of advance engineering activities for the upcoming projects to construct flexible travel lanes on sections of I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in Montgomery County. For additional details, visit the Transform 76 program website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

