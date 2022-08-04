8/4/2022 UPDATE: Daily Closures Start Next Week on Little Pine Creek Road in Cummings and Pine Townships, Lycoming County

​8/4/2022 UPDATE: Work on this project has been postponed until Monday, August 8. Updated dates are below:



August 8-11 paving between English Run Road and Otter Run Lane in Pine Township.

August 12-18 paving between Otter Run Lane and Schoolhouse Road in Cummings Township.

August 18-19 paving between School House Road and Panther Run in Cummings Township.

August 19-22 paving between Panther Run and the Little Pine State Park office in Cummings Township.

August 23 paving between English Center and Route 287 in Pine Township, lane restrictions only.







Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of daily road closures starting next week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings and Pine Townships, Lycoming County, for maintenance and paving projects.

On Monday, August 1 through Wednesday, August 17, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew, will begin maintenance work at several locations on Little Pine Creek Road between the Little Pine State Park office in Waterville, Cummings Township and Route 287 in English Center, Pine Township.



Work is planned on the below dates and locations, weather permitting.



A detour using Route 287, Route 44, and Route 4001 will be in place while work is being performed. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.



