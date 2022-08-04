$13.7 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in July With Another $870,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $15.4 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $13.7 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during July, highlighted by a Mega Millions match-5 ticket worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $870,000, and scratch-off players claimed more than $15.4 million in cash prizes during July.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during July included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $3,862,480, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $1,942,600 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $691,425.

There was also one Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prize worth $100,000, two Powerball match-4 + PB prizes totaling $100,000 and 29 Powerball match-4 prizes amounting to $2,900. In addition, two Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prizes totaled $40,000, eight Mega Millions match-4 + MB prizes totalled $80,000 and 156 Mega Millions match-4 prizes amounted to $78,000.

One player won a Lotto jackpot prize worth $2,755,227 and 76 players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $91,701, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $3,231,272. Easy 5 prizes totaled $155,402 with an additional $114,256 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

“More than 32,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $273,955 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $468,842 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 86,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $538,984 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $877,432 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in July were $13,737,760. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $869,515 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $15,432,342 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during July, players also claimed $2,260,416 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.