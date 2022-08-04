Automotive Motors Market: Safety & Security to Rise at 9.5% CAGR During 2020 - 2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Motors Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Function, Technology, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”, the global automotive motors market was valued at $28.72 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $36.66 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Market Players

AFRICA

BORGWARNER INC

BÜHLER MOTOR GmbH

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORPORATION

INTEVA PRODUCTS, LLC

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC

MARELLI EUROPE S.P.A

MERITOR, INC

MITSUBA CORPORATION

NIDEC CORPORATION

PÓSITRON (PST ELECTRONICS LTD)

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH

SIEMENS AG

U-SHIN LTD

VALEO

There numerous applications, which incorporate a motor for its function such as windshield wipers, sun roof, HVAC blowers, power seats, ventilated seats, power windows, sliding doors, folding side mirrors, fuel pump, water pump, power steering, radiator fan, engine fan, steerable headlights, door locks, and more. Each successive model of a vehicle brings additional safety features, better intelligence, and more convenience, which lead to the increase in use of motors in vehicles. For instance, a typical modern car on American road might easily include at least a dozen to 40 or more electric motors. Therefore, such applications, which employ the use of electric motors, are opportunistic for the key players operating in the automotive motors market.

Autonomous vehicles, also known as self-driving vehicles, use artificial intelligence (AI) software, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR sensing technology, which are further used to monitor a 60-meter range around the car and to form an active 3D map of the current environment, which is fueled by the use of electric motors.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2019, by type, the DC brushed motors segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2019, by vehicle type, the passenger cars segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, by function, the comfort & convenience segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

