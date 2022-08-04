Nanocomposites Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 13.64 Billion at a CAGR of 15.9% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from packaging, automotive, construction sector as well as supportive government regulations is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nanocomposites Market is projected to reach market revenue of USD 13.64 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for such materials from the modern packaging industry, automotive industry, and government regulations favoring the usage of such products is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Nanocomposites are solid materials that have multiple phases of nanoscale dimensions and are mainly of three types – ceramic, metal, or polymer matrix. They possess properties like flexibility, transparency, high thermal, and electrical conductivity. There is a huge demand for nanocomposites in the food packaging industry mainly because they provide resistance from gases, water, and other hydrocarbons. They are also easily recyclable, making it an appropriate material for usage in the packaging industry. They also provide high tensile strength and thus finds widespread usage in the manufacturing of automobile components. Rapid industrialization around the world has led to an increase in construction activities. The construction sector being one of the main consumers of nanocomposites, is largely contributing to the market’s growth. Apart from these, they also find applicability in the electronics and semiconductor industry due to their high thermal and electrical conductivity. Government regulations supporting the usage of nanocomposites in food packaging are a major driver for the market, especially in Europe.

The production cost of nanocomposites is quite high, and there is a need for an optimized production process. But there is a lack of technological advancements, which is crucial for the optimization of these processes. These factors are hindering the market’s growth to a certain extent. Large manufacturers around the world are focusing on developing cost-effective solutions and are aiming to supply products at a lower price.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3221

Major companies Nanocor Inc., Zyvex Technologies, Du Pont De Nemours, Arkema Inc., Powdermet Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Unidym Inc., Nanocyl S.A., Inframat Corporation and Evonik Industries AG.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nanoclay product holds a considerable market share because of its demand from the packaging and automotive sector.

The polymer matrix structure is used in multi-walled carbon nanotubes, which is witnessing high demand from end-user industries and thus augmenting the segment’s growth.

The automobile sector is one of the major consumers of nanocomposites primarily due to the usage of nanocomposites in manufacturing of various automobile components.

European nanocomposites market is growing at a steady pace due to the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in this region.

There have been a number of new product launches in the market, amongst which Zyvex Nanotube Technology by Zyvex Technologies, RESOMET Composite Polymers by Evonik Industries AG require special mention.

In March 2017, Evonik Industries AG, along with Forward Engineering established a joint venture named VESTARO GmbH in order to develop composite solutions for the production of fiber composite components for automobile industry.

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nanocomposites-market

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Carbon Nanotubes

Nanoclay

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Graphene

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Ceramic-matrix

Metal-matrix

Polymer-matrix

Magnetic

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Aviation

Electronics & Electrical

Military

Construction

Biomedical

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3221

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Ligases Enzymes Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ligases-enzyme-market

Infection Control Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ligases-enzyme-market

Organic Pigments Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-pigments-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.