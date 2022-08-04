Waste Management Market Enabling Smarter Way Towards Smart City| Industry Revenue to Surpass by 2030

Waste Management Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global Waste Management Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Waste Management Market are:

• BIFFA PLC

• CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

• COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION

• DAISEKI CO. LTD.

• HITACHI ZOSEN CORPORATION

• REMONDIS SE & CO. KG

• REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

• SUEZ

• VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

• WASTE MANAGEMENT INC.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Waste Management Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Waste Management market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments:

• BY TYPE

o Municipal Waste

o Industrial Waste

o Hazardous Waste

• BY SERVICE

o Collection Service

o Disposable Service

