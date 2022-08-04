Fiberglass Market Report 2022: Global Size, Share, Demand, End-Use Industry and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fiberglass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global fiberglass market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2022-2027.

Fiberglass represents reinforced plastic materials made from glass fibers embedded in a resin matrix. In terms of the product type, they can be segmented into glass wool, yarn, chopped strand, flattened sheets, etc. These fiberglass variants are lightweight, durable, cost-effective, corrosion-resistant, ecologically sustainable, and highly energy efficient. Consequently, they find extensive applications across several sectors, including automobile, construction, aerospace, defense, electronics, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing environmental concerns and the rising need for lightweight composite materials among numerous industries to reduce carbon footprints are primarily driving the fiberglass market. Additionally, the increasing construction of smart infrastructures to control overheating and optimize the room temperature and the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies aimed at promoting the development of green and energy-efficient buildings are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the elevating demand from the renewable energy sector to manufacture various electrical equipment for harnessing safe and clean energy sources is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the expanding product usage in the automotive industry to design body panels, wheelhouse assemblies, battery boxes, front fascia, etc., for reducing the overall weight of the vehicles and ensuring enhanced fuel efficiency is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the emerging preferences for effective alternatives to metal-based pipes, tanks, subsea systems, etc., in the oil and gas sector are expected to bolster the fiberglass market in the coming years.

Fiberglass Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the fiberglass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.)

• Braj Binani Group

• China Jushi Co. Ltd.

• Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.)

• Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

• Knauf Insulation

• Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

• Owens Corning

• PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

• Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)

• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global fiberglass market on the basis of glass product type, glass fiber type, resin type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Glass Product Type:

• Glass Wool

• Direct and Assembled Roving

• Yarn

• Chopped Strand

• Others

Breakup by Glass Fiber Type:

• E-Glass

• A-Glass

• S-Glass

• AR-Glass

• C-Glass

• R-Glass

• Others

Breakup by Resin Type:

• Thermoset Resin

• Thermoplastic Resin

Breakup by Application:

• Composites

• Insulation

Breakup by End User:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

