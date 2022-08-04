Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Sioux City
AMES, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Sioux City at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. The public may attend in-person if comfortable in doing so. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.
Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
|
Time
|
Title
|
Presenter
|
8 a.m.
|
*Approve Minutes of the
|
Danielle Madden,
|
Commission Comments
|
Iowa DOT Staff Comments
|
*Commission Guidebook
|
Richard Arnold, Chair
|
*Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title
- 431 – Vehicle Recyclers
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
*Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
*Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 540 – Transportation Network Companies
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
*Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program
|
Stu Anderson, director,
|
*Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs
|
Mitchell Dillavou, chief engineer,
|
*Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment
|
Rebecca Law,
|
*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Buena Vista County
|
Craig Markley, director,
|
*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County
|
Craig Markley, director,
|
* Fiscal Year 2023 State Aviation Program
|
Shane Wright,
|
8:15 a.m.
|
Adjourn
|
*Action items
Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting
|
Time
|
Title
|
Presenter
|
*8:15 a.m.
|
Opening remarks
|
Richard Arnold, Commission chair
|
8:20 a.m.
|
City of Sioux City
|
Mayor Bob Scott
|
8:40 a.m.
|
City of Cherokee
|
Bill Anderson
|
8:50 a.m.
|
Legislator Introductions/Comments
|
9:05 a.m.
|
City of Orange City
|
Matt Van Schouwen
|
9:15 a.m.
|
Plywood Trail
|
Lesley Bartholomew
|
9:25 a.m.
|
Buena Vista County
|
Bret Wilkinson
|
9:35 a.m.
|
Unscheduled Delegations
Transportation tour
The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff meet informally and will tour transportation projects in northwestern Iowa Monday, Aug. 8, starting at 9 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.
Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Informal workshop session
The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT on Monday, Aug. 8, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street, following the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.
- Commission input
- Director’s welcome
- Review of Commission Guidebook
-
Administrative Rules
- Chapter 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title
- Chapter 431 – Vehicle Recyclers
- Chapter 430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses
- Chapter 540 – Transportation Network Companies
- Chapter 201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program
- Transportation Trends Update
- 2022 Highway Program Balance Report
- Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment (Recommendations were presented at the July 2022 Commission meeting and can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/transit/Funding-programs-and-applications/funding-programs)
-
State Aviation Program Recommendation (Recommendations were presented at the July 2022 Commission meeting and can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs)
- General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure
- Airport Improvement Program
- Commercial Service Vertical Infrastructure
- Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs
-
RISE Projects
- Buena Vista County Immediate Opportunity
- Audubon County Immediate Opportunity
- County RISE Fund Transfer
- Highway Crossing Safety Program Policies
Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.
Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.
For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#
Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.