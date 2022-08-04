Submit Release
Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Sioux City

AMES, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Sioux City at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. The public may attend in-person if comfortable in doing so. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Time

Title

  

Presenter

8 a.m.

*Approve Minutes of the
Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Commission Meeting

  

Danielle Madden,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1919
 

Commission Comments

    
 

Iowa DOT Staff Comments

    
 

*Commission Guidebook

  

Richard Arnold, Chair
 

*Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title

-       431 – Vehicle Recyclers

  

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121
 

*Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses

  

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121
 

*Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       540 – Transportation Network Companies

  

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121
 

*Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program

  

Stu Anderson, director,
Transportation Development Division,
515-239-1661
 

*Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs

  

Mitchell Dillavou, chief engineer,
Field Operations Division,
515-239-1124
 

*Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment

  

Rebecca Law,
Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1765
 

*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Buena Vista County

  

Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027
 

*Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County

  

Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027
 

* Fiscal Year 2023 State Aviation Program

  

Shane Wright,
Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1048

8:15 a.m.

Adjourn

    

*Action items

      


Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting

 

Time

Title

Presenter

*8:15 a.m.

Opening remarks

Richard Arnold, Commission chair

8:20 a.m.

City of Sioux City

Mayor Bob Scott

8:40 a.m.

City of Cherokee

Bill Anderson

8:50 a.m.

Legislator Introductions/Comments

  

9:05 a.m.

City of Orange City

Matt Van Schouwen

9:15 a.m.

Plywood Trail

Lesley Bartholomew

9:25 a.m.

Buena Vista County

Bret Wilkinson

9:35 a.m.

Unscheduled Delegations 

  

 

Transportation tour
The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff meet informally and will tour transportation projects in northwestern Iowa Monday, Aug. 8, starting at 9 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.

 

Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Informal workshop session
The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT on Monday, Aug. 8, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street, following the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

  • Commission input
  • Director’s welcome
  • Review of Commission Guidebook
  • Administrative Rules
    • Chapter 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title
    • Chapter 431 – Vehicle Recyclers
    • Chapter 430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses
    • Chapter 540 – Transportation Network Companies
    • Chapter 201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program
  • Transportation Trends Update
  • 2022 Highway Program Balance Report
  • Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment (Recommendations were presented at the July 2022 Commission meeting and can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/transit/Funding-programs-and-applications/funding-programs)
  • State Aviation Program Recommendation (Recommendations were presented at the July 2022 Commission meeting and can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs)
    • General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure
    • Airport Improvement Program
    • Commercial Service Vertical Infrastructure
  • Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs
  • RISE Projects
    • Buena Vista County Immediate Opportunity
    • Audubon County Immediate Opportunity
  • County RISE Fund Transfer
  • Highway Crossing Safety Program Policies

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

 

Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Sioux City

