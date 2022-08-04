Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Sioux City

AMES, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Sioux City at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. The public may attend in-person if comfortable in doing so. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Time Title Presenter 8 a.m. *Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Commission Meeting Danielle Madden,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1919 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments *Commission Guidebook Richard Arnold, Chair *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title - 431 – Vehicle Recyclers Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 540 – Transportation Network Companies Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs Mitchell Dillavou, chief engineer,

Field Operations Division,

515-239-1124 *Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment Rebecca Law,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1765 *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Buena Vista County Craig Markley, director,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1027 *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County Craig Markley, director,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1027 * Fiscal Year 2023 State Aviation Program Shane Wright,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1048 8:15 a.m. Adjourn *Action items



Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting

Time Title Presenter *8:15 a.m. Opening remarks Richard Arnold, Commission chair 8:20 a.m. City of Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott 8:40 a.m. City of Cherokee Bill Anderson 8:50 a.m. Legislator Introductions/Comments 9:05 a.m. City of Orange City Matt Van Schouwen 9:15 a.m. Plywood Trail Lesley Bartholomew 9:25 a.m. Buena Vista County Bret Wilkinson 9:35 a.m. Unscheduled Delegations

Transportation tour

The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff meet informally and will tour transportation projects in northwestern Iowa Monday, Aug. 8, starting at 9 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.

Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Informal workshop session

The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT on Monday, Aug. 8, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street, following the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Commission input

Director’s welcome

Review of Commission Guidebook

Administrative Rules Chapter 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title Chapter 431 – Vehicle Recyclers Chapter 430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses Chapter 540 – Transportation Network Companies Chapter 201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program

Transportation Trends Update

2022 Highway Program Balance Report

Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment (Recommendations were presented at the July 2022 Commission meeting and can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/transit/Funding-programs-and-applications/funding-programs

State Aviation Program Recommendation (Recommendations were presented at the July 2022 Commission meeting and can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure Airport Improvement Program Commercial Service Vertical Infrastructure

Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs

RISE Projects Buena Vista County Immediate Opportunity Audubon County Immediate Opportunity

County RISE Fund Transfer

Highway Crossing Safety Program Policies

#

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

