Construction Robotics Market Growth Prospects Predicted at 23.3% CAGR by 2027 |Impacts of COVID-19 Analysis

Construction Robotics Market Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The construction robotics market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The global Construction Robotics Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Construction Robotics Market are:

Advanced Construction Robotics, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Branch Technology, Brokk Group, Built Robotics Inc., Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, DJI, Kewazo GmbH, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Construction Robotics Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Construction Robotics market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments:

• By Application

o Demolition

o 3D Printing

o Material Handling

o Surveillance

• By Sales Type

o New Sales

o Aftermarket

