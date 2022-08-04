Preliminary Agenda Announced for the 2022 National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo
Produced by Carbon Capture Magazine and organized by BBI InternationalDES MOINES, IOWA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The preliminary agenda was announced this week for the 2022 National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo (NCCC) taking place November 8-9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The conference agenda contains presentations from professionals who are leading experts within the carbon capture, utilization, and storage industry.
“The response to our call for abstracts was robust and varied. As a result, our conference agenda offers presentations on everything from CO2 well monitoring, to capture technologies, to a full review of the 45Q tax credits that are creating momentum in a number of projects,” says Tim Portz, program director for the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo. “The imperative to capture carbon and dramatically reduce the carbon intensity of everything from power, liquid fuels, cement, and agriculture is evident in our conference agenda. We’re excited to be able to curate such an expansive agenda in this vital sector with so many notable professionals and projects.”
The conference is set to take place at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. There will also be an expo hall where companies can showcase new technologies and services to attendees.
“Placing the National Carbon Capture Conference in Des Moines this year seemed to be a perfect fit due to all of the CCUS activity currently taking place in the region,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “Attendees visiting the expo hall will connect with companies focused on new technology and information on all aspects of CCUS. Our goal is to help attendees build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.” To learn more and review the preliminary agenda, visit the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo website.
About Carbon Capture Magazine
Carbon Capture Magazine is an online news and data source designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from all sources, including fossil fuel-based power plants, ethanol production plants and industrial processes, as well as directly from the atmosphere. Our online news source gathers, top stories, research, data, trends and information on all aspects of CCS with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market and carbon utilization.
Carbon Capture Magazine sends a bi-weekly newsletter covering industry policies, news, and technologies that support carbon capture, storage and utilization, and features stories on the current and ongoing CCS efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions.
About BBI International
BBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo—the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
