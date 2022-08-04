Aircraft Lighting Market: LED Light Type to Surpass at 5.0% CAGR During 2020 - 2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Lighting Market by Interior Light, Exterior Light, Aircraft Application, and Light Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global aircraft lighting market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

Key Market Players

AeroLEDs

Astronics Corporation

Bruce Aerospace

Beadlight Limited

Cobham Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Heads Up Technologies

Madelec Aero

Safran

Whelen Aerospace Technologies

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global aircraft lighting market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for aircraft equipped with advanced lightings.

Increase in deployment of lighting systems in aircraft to aesthetically enhance the interior and exterior of aircraft and correspondingly increase the conspicuity of aircraft. Lighting comprises signaling devices as well as other display devices, which help passengers in an efficient way by informing them about safety guidelines such as usage of seat belts, oxygen masks, and fire-resistant cushion. These lightings are mounted indifferent locations in the aircraft, which are categorized into interior lightings and exterior lightings. Traditionally, incandescent lights were used in aircraft, however, with the introduction of LEDs, consumer preference has shifted toward installing LEDs to provide better illumination, thereby augmenting the growth of the global market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By interior light, the reading light segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on exterior light, the aircraft visibility light segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of aircraft application, the business jets segment is projected to lead the global aircraft lighting market owing to higher CAGR as compared to other aircrafts.

North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

