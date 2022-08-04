Oncology Biosimilars Market is expected to develop rapidly, Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2028 | Sandoz, Amgen, Allergan

Oncology Biosimilars Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A biosimilar is a biologic medicine that is highly similar in quality, safety, and efficacy to an existing biologic reference product. Oncology biosimilars are the copied and licensed versions of those reference biologics that have undergone patent expiration. Biologic drugs made from living cells through highly complex manufacturing processes. Unlike generic drugs, which are copies of chemical drugs, a biosimilar is a copy of a biologic medicine that is similar, but not identical, to the original drug. Regulatory authorities, like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulate development and commercialization of oncology biosimilars. The U.S. FDA has approved biosimilars to treat various conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, colitis, and more.

The global Oncology Biosimilars market was valued at $ 4 Billion, and is estimated to reach$ 12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period 2022–2028

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cancer around the world is expected to augment the growth of the oncology biosimilars market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon & rectum, and prostate cancers.

Moreover, increasing adoption of oncology biosimilars across the globe is expected to propel growth of the oncology biosimilars market. For instance, in May 2022, Biocon Biologics and Viatris launched their third oncology biosimilar in Canada. Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to the implementation of lockdowns, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the biosimilars market. Moreover, product approval and launches were delayed due to the pandemic, which in turn also hinder growth of the biosimilar market. However, the market is expected to grow in the post pandemic situations.

Major Key players in this Market:

Key Players Covered

• Sandoz International GmbH,

• Celltrion Inc.,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Amgen Inc.,

• Samsung Bioepis,

• Biogen International,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Coherus Biosciences and other players.

DETAILS SEGMENTATION:

By Drug Class

· mAb (monoclonal antibodies)

· G-CSF

· Hematopoietic Agents

· Others

By Type of Cancer

· Lung Cancer

· Breast Cancer

· Prostate Cancer

· Stomach Cancer

· Cervical Cancer

· Blood Cancer

· Brain Cancer

· Others

Drivers & Trends

The Oncology Biosimilars Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Oncology Biosimilars Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Oncology Biosimilars Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.

Regional Outlook

The research divides the global Oncology Biosimilars market into segments based on various variables, as well as a geographic segmentation. This segmentation was carried out in order to gain thorough and trustworthy information about the global Oncology Biosimilars market. As global parts, the study looks at Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Method of Research

For the time frame 2022-2028, the market research team used Porter's Five Force Model to examine the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market demand. In addition, a thorough SWOT analysis is carried out to help the reader make more informed decisions about the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market demand. We used both primary and secondary data collection techniques. In addition, for a thorough analysis of the market, the data analysts used publicly available tools such as annual accounts, SEC filings, and white papers. The approach to analysis clearly reflects the goal of having it evaluated against various metrics in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

Report covers:

✔Comprehensive research methodology of Global Oncology Biosimilars Market.

✔This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

✔An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

✔Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market.

✔Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market.

✔Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

✔Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Global Oncology Biosimilars Professional Survey Report Report 2022, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview Oncology Biosimilars Definition

1.1 Oncology Biosimilars Definition

1.2 Oncology Biosimilars Segment by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Comparison by Regions (2022-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oncology Biosimilars Industry Impact

...

2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Competition by Manufacturer

3 Analysis of Oncology Biosimilars Industry Key Manufacturers

4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Categorized by Regions

5 North America Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Categorized by Countries

6 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Categorized by Countries

8 South America Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Categorized by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Segment by Type

11 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast for Oncology Biosimilars

13 Oncology Biosimilars Related Market Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

....

