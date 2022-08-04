Ethylene Dichloride Market Anticipated To Boom USD 21.30 Billion at a CAGR of 4.1% 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing application of vinyl chloride monomer in PVC and a thriving construction industry is driving the demand for the Ethylene Dichloride Market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethylene dichloride market is forecast to reach USD 21.30 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for ethylene dichloride is expected to rise owing to the high demand for construction for polyvinyl chloride in emerging nations and stable growth in developed countries.

EDC has excellent properties such as high tensile strength, good temperature resistance, and hardness, and it has various applications in numerous end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, furniture, construction, and others. It is a worthy polar aprotic solvent used as a degreaser and paint remover. Formosa Plastics Corporation, a manufacturer of ethylene dichloride, has a plant in Mailiao, Taiwan, that produces up to 800,000 metric tonnes of EDC per annum.

Ethylene dichloride is both toxic and highly flammable with a chloroform-like odor and irritating vapors that can affect the nervous and cardiovascular systems and, in certain cases, may be fatal. The chemical is considered poisonous for the kidney and the liver. These factors are estimated to restrain the performance of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2432

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ethylene dichloride is an intermediate chemical towards the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), with some incidental uses. More than 96% of produced market product goes to the manufacture of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) to make PVC. Increasing execution and acceptance of smart city concept will boost the PVC consumption, which in turn will propel the demand for ethylene dichloride market.

Ethylene dichloride is a lead scavenger and therefore appears as a component of most leaded fuels. Ethylene dichloride is also used as an extraction solvent, as a solvent for textile cleaning and metal degreasing, in certain adhesives, and as a component in fumigants for upholstery, carpets, and grain.

Ethylene dichloride can be manufactured by the process of direct chlorination. The process is performed in the liquid phase, where pure ethylene and liquid chlorine are reacted in the presence of ferric chloride.

Direct chlorination can be carried out at low (20-70 degrees Celsius) or high (100-150 degrees Celsius) temperatures. The low temperature has an advantage over high as it produces little by-product, whereas high temperature leads to considerable energy savings.

Asia Pacific held a significant market share of ethylene dichloride and is expected to grow owing to its increasing application in PVC. The growing demand of the PVC product in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India due to a large number of ongoing projects is expected to bolster the growth of the global ethylene dichloride market.

Key participants include Dow Chemical, Asahimas Chemica, Vinnolit, Nova Chemical, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Sigma Plastic, Westlake Chemical, Bayer AG, INEOS Group Ltd., and Occidental Chemical Corporation, among others.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2432

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Ethylene Dichloride market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Direct Chlorination

Oxy Chlorination

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

Chlorinated Solvents

Ethylene Amines

Vinylidene Chloride

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2432

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Ethylene Dichloride during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.