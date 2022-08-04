Free from Fibroids Foundation - Rhode Island H7561 Supports Fibroid Sufferers
Rhode Island Bill H7561 ensures coverage for all uterine fibroids treatment options, including Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE).
This landmark legislation will provide nonsurgical options like Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) to women suffering with fibroids. I applaud Representative Vella-Wilkinson and Governor McKee.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passed on June 29, 2022, H7561 was signed into law in the presence of Dr. John Lipman by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee.
— Dr. John Lipman
The bill H7561 officially provides healthcare coverage for all treatment options for symptomatic uterine fibroids including Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), open and laparoscopic myomectomy, and open and laparoscopic hysterectomy commencing January 1, 2023.
The full list of the bill’s sponsors is as follows and duly noted:
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson (D)
Rep. Patricia Serpa (D)
Rep. Katherine Kazarian (D)
Rep. Anastasia Williams (D)
Rep. Grace Diaz (D)
Rep. Karen Alzate (D)
Rep. Thomas Noret (D)
Rep. Julie Casimiro (D)
Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D)
Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski (D)
The roll calls were as shared below:
2022-06-24 - Senate - Passage (Y: 37 N: 0 NV: 1 Abs: 0) [PASS]
2022-06-09 - House - Passage (Y: 64 N: 1 NV: 10 Abs: 0) [PASS]
The H7561 bill was first introduced and referred to House Health & Human Services, February 18, 2022. The H7561 bill was later recommended for passage in concurrence on June 21, 2022. On June 24, 2022 the Senate thereafter passed the H7561 bill in concurrence, and the final H7561 bill was ultimately signed by Governor Daniel McKee on June 29, 2022, just earlier this year.
The landmark legislation is an example of the fibroids advocacy efforts from the Free From Fibroids Foundation led by Dr. John Lipman, who works to support efforts to improve choice and access to those suffering with uterine fibroids. Rhode Island is now the first state of the 50 states in the United States of America, to have relevant uterine fibroids legislation that absolutely improves access to care that affects some of the most underserved members of the community in totality, irrespective of barriers that often marginalizes most vulnerable people (women’s) access to quality and affordable care. This legislation is trailblazing and the first of its kind anywhere in the country, and the larger world.
The Free From Fibroids Foundation is a nonprofit 501c3 corporation committed to fibroids advocacy through a plethora of efforts that will allow for sustainability of progress via policy and legislation advancement now, along with a dedicated commitment to the future, for all women living with fibroids, much like this new bill will. Driven by a mission to support and empower women suffering with uterine fibroids, encouraging women’s self advocacy, and ensuring that women receive all viable treatment options, Free From Fibroids Foundations’ goal is to encourage and support medical research of non surgical alternatives to treating fibroids. Maximizing the intersections of the next generation, image guided medicine, and social responsibility cohesively, transparency is the foundation’s tool for success to ensure that positive intentions align with opportune impact in community, for the countless women whose lives are impacted by uterine fibroid diagnoses daily, including experiencing the associated symptoms of fibroids that often precedes their initial diagnoses.
The Fibroid Coalition, founded and chaired by Dr. John C. Lipman, is the 501c4 political advocacy arm of the Free From Fibroids Foundation, with aims to support legislators and policy that follows their mission to educate and empower women with information on all of the treatment options for fibroids, such as H7561 and S. 2444/H.R. 2007: The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021. This bill, introduced by Rep. Yvette Clark, and re-introduced by Senator Cory Booker, must be passed next, by additional courageous individuals, such as those previously listed who proposed the H7561 bill.
This bill directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand research on, and take other actions to address, uterine fibroids. These are muscular tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus and may cause pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, and reproductive issues.
In coordination with the National Institutes of Health and appropriate federal agencies, HHS must undertake research activities on uterine fibroids.
In addition, HHS must establish a database of services furnished to individuals diagnosed with uterine fibroids under Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program and must develop a report on federal and state expenditures for such services.
Additionally, HHS must disseminate information on uterine fibroids to the public and to health care providers, including information on the elevated risk for minority women and available treatments.
Dr. John C. Lipman, and his team, express significant gratitude to the Free From Fibroids Foundation board members, as well as the legislators that recommended and voted on the passage of H7561. Congratulations to the Governor of Rhode Island, the house, senate, and distinguishably, the women of Rhode Island who will benefit from the passage of bill H7561.
To learn more about the Free From Fibroids Foundation, or to present press inquiries for our advocacy efforts, please call (404) 977-5007 or visit https://freefromfibroids.org/contact/.
Dr. John Lipman
Atlanta Fibroid Center
+1 770-953-2600
