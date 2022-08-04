Acrylonitrile Market Size is Estimates To Surpass USD 16.08 Billion at a CAGR 4.6% by 2028 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The Increasing demand for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in the construction and automotive industry is driving the market for Acrylonitrile.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Acrylonitrile Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Acrylonitrile industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.
The increasing production of carbon fiber is also likely to drive the market demand up. Most of the carbon fibers are made from an organic polymer known as polyacrylonitrile (PAN), which is manufactured using acrylonitrile. Thus, growth in the demand for carbon fiber will boost the demand for the market product. Carbon fiber finds its application in aerospace and defense, wind energy, sports and leisure, and automotive, as they are lighter and stronger in comparison to steel. They are also used in the manufacturing of fishing rods, windsurfing masts and boards and kites, hockey sticks, and bicycle handlebars, which in turn propels market demand.
Get a sample copy of the global Acrylonitrile market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2852
Further key findings from the report suggest
An increase in demand from the automotive industry is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the market. Manufacturers in the automotive industry are using composites and plastics in automotive structure, exterior, interior, powertrain, and electrical component as well. This is boosting the demand of the market in the segment.
Direct sales channel is one of the mode of distribution channels in the acrylonitrile market. These channel take the shortest route to the consumer and are sold directly to them. Most of the automotive companies have their own stores, where they sell their own manufactured cars.
Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products which are used in a diverse set of end-use applications. It is normally used to manufacture protective housing for power tools and plastic face guards for a wall socket.
Key participants include Asahi Chemicals, SINOPEC, Petro China, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., INEOS, Taekwang Industrial Co., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, and Sumitomo Chemical Co, among others.
The key regions covered in the report are as follows:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acrylonitrile-market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Acrylic Fiber
Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin (SAR)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Acrylamide
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Electrical and Electronics
Packaging
Automotive
Constructions
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Direct
Indirect
Hybrid
Request a customization of the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2852
Table of Contents:
Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key Acrylonitrile market segments
1.3 Major players
1.4 Market analysis by product type
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Report timeline
Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile market size
2.2 Latest regional market trends
2.3 Emerging growth trends
Competitive Outlook
3.1 Global Acrylonitrile market key players
3.2 Global Acrylonitrile size by manufacturers
3.3 Products of major players
3.4 Entry barriers in the Acrylonitrile market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn