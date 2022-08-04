Heavy Weight Hall of Fame Boxer, Fres Oquendo and Dr. Robert Renteria Seek Collaborative Partners
by Fran BriggsCHICAGO, IL, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy weight hall of fame boxer, Fres Oquendo and international award-winning author, Dr. Robert Renteria revealed a plan to launch a new youth development center in Chicago, their publicist announced today.
Dr. Renteria, spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, and Fres Oquendo, founder of Fres Oquendo Boxing Academy (FOBA) are inviting collaborative partners and sponsors to help them increase the depth and delivery of youth services and the level of community engagement.
The initiative is funded by past and current sponsors. Renteria and Oquendo expressed their appreciation for Thompson Coburn LLP, a U.S. law firm with offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Southern Illinois, St. Louis and Washington; Papa John's Pizza; RX Water; The Oberweis Foundation; Wash Broker LTD; GD Bro Burger; United American Marketing, Unity Solar Group and World Boxing Council (WBC). All have played an important role in the FOBA and From the Barrio ecosystem.
“Sponsors of this initiative receive an exciting and unique model of support. It is designed to solidify the network and reward sustainable partnerships,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Renteria and Fres Oquendo. “All contributors receive national recognition. Corporate and private contributors receive exposure to supplement their marketing or enhance their community impact. These tools are delivered in the form of a nationally distributed press release or feature story,” she concluded.
Oquendo and Renteria say the need for collaborative partnerships is critical.
"Children, teenagers and adults are lost as they walk in a culture of darkness. Together, we're doing something about it," explained Dr. Renteria. "Taking care of each other and making a positive impact is the foundation the world was built on. We all become champions when we devote ourselves to investing in our families, neighbors, communities, cities and beyond."
Oquendo added that the youth development center will give children the skill sets in technology, academics, social-emotional learning, STEM, sportsmanship; enrichment programs; youth mentoring; scholarship fund, academic and vocational workshops; From the Barrio books; laptops and other resources. To become a sponsor or make a contribution to From the Barrio and FOBA initiative, please call 312-933-5619.
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a professional speaker, international trainer, and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in N. Aurora, IL. He is also a U.S. Army disabled veteran. During his seven-plus-year career, Dr. Renteria served in many capacities and leadership roles. He was an elite soldier, former paratrooper, and non-commissioned officer. In Nuremberg, Germany he served in tactical operations. While deployed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina he was assigned to psychological operations and spearheaded the reactivation of the 3rd Special Forces Group. Dr. Renteria donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information, please call 312-933-5619, or visit https://www.fromthebarrio.com.
ABOUT FRES OQUENDO
Fres Oquendo is a Puerto Rican professional heavyweight boxer. Three times he challenged for world heavyweight titles. Oquendo was born in Puerto Rico and had a successful amateur record before turning professional in 1997. He is also the founder of Fres Oquendo Boxing Academy which is largely known as FOBA. It was founded in 2009 after Fres' late father told him to be a champion for the kids. The Fres Oquendo Boxing Academy is a non-profit organization that helps the inner city youth children of Chicago. Its mission is to help Chicagoland youth and their communities learn important skills that support all-around health and wellness. It provides youth between the ages of 6 to 20 the opportunity to develop social skills, educational skills, and discipline through the sport of boxing, community engagement, and humanitarian efforts. For additional information, visit https://fobaintl.org
