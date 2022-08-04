Regulatory Affairs Market Size to Hit Around USD 31 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global regulatory affairs market size is projected to hit around USD 31 billion by 2030 and is growing at a registered CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Key Insights:

The regulatory writing & publishing services segment dominated the market with revenue share of 37% in 2021.

By product stage, the clinical studies segment garnered 46.5% market share in 2021.

In 2021, the outsourcing service segment accounted market share 57%.

In 2021, the medium-sized segment contributed 48% market share.

In 2021, the oncology indication segment has reached market share of around 33.5%.

In 2021, the pharmaceutical companies segment hit 39% market share.

The Asia Pacific region accounted largest revenue share of 38% in 2021.





Why Asia Pacific region dominated the regulatory affairs market?

On the basis of the region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. This region is expected to have a larger market share as compared to the other regions. This region has dominated the market in the past with a share of about 37% in terms of revenue. It is also expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Due to an increase in the clinical trials that are performed in this region the market is expected to grow well. The presence of various biopharmaceutical companies in the Asia Pacific region will also help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As the workforce in the Asia Pacific region is skilled and available at a lower cost as compared two other regions of the world these factors are also expected to help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increased geriatric population of the Asia Pacific region and the increased cases of chronic diseases will create a greater demand for this market. Various initiatives taken by the government are supportive of the healthcare sector and constant research and development procedures will help in introducing new medicines which shall be cost effective. The need for the regulatory services will grow during the forecast period.

Why North America region growing faster?

The North American region is also expected to witness a good mount of growth during the forecast period. The regulatory system of the North American region is extremely outstanding as compared to any other systems across the globe.

Due to the increased cases of outsourcing for the regulatory affairs this market is expected to grow well in the coming years.

Report Highlights

On the basis of service , the regulatory publishing and writing segment proves to be the fastest growing market as a result of the high revenue returns generated by it. The increasing trend of outsourcing done by the key market players helps the market to record a significant growth.

, the regulatory publishing and writing segment proves to be the fastest growing market as a result of the high revenue returns generated by it. The increasing trend of outsourcing done by the key market players helps the market to record a significant growth. On the basis of category , the segment of medical device has proved to be the fastest growing market as a result of the huge demand and supply. The increasing use of medical devices for diagnostic purposes has helped the market to record a significant growth.

, the segment of medical device has proved to be the fastest growing market as a result of the huge demand and supply. The increasing use of medical devices for diagnostic purposes has helped the market to record a significant growth. On the basis of product , the segment of clinical studies has recorded the fastest growth as a result of the rapid how to search and development which is carried out in the form of clinical trials.

, the segment of clinical studies has recorded the fastest growth as a result of the rapid how to search and development which is carried out in the form of clinical trials. On the basis of service provider , the market has been dominated by the outsourcing segment which is a major trend followed by the major companies globally. It helps the company to focus on the core instead of making huge investments on training the staff.

, the market has been dominated by the outsourcing segment which is a major trend followed by the major companies globally. It helps the company to focus on the core instead of making huge investments on training the staff. On the basis of company size, the medium sized companies proved to be the market leaders in this sector.

On the basis of indication , the segment of oncology has proved to be the fastest growing market as a result of the huge number of patients that are increasing worldwide.

, the segment of oncology has proved to be the fastest growing market as a result of the huge number of patients that are increasing worldwide. On the basis of end user, the segment of pharmaceutical companies has topped the list as a result of the huge demand and supply.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 31 Billion CAGR 9.32% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Accell Clinical Research, LLC, WuXi AppTec, Inc., Genpact, Promedica International, Medpace, Criterium, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, PRA Health Sciences, PAREXEL International Corp., Inc., Freyr, ICON plc, Covance, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Restrains

With the increasing competition among the key market players multiple restraining factors are arising which has forced the modifications regarding the strategies of the company. The alterations which need to be made in the regulatory landscape of the business proves to be a major restraining factor for the growth of the regulatory affairs market during the forecast period. major market players are making a rapid shift towards artificial intelligence which has hampered the skilled workforce. a complete makeover is expected in the regulatory environment to produce better outputs in order to make it acceptable before the regulators.

Opportunities

The increasing requirement for advanced medicines and medical devices which are involved with the core functioning and also comply to the standards prove to be a major opportunity for the growth and development of the regulatory affairs market. The huge demand which has experienced in the market for better regulatory services has helped the market to record a tremendous revenue return during the forecast period. These multiple factors prove to be great opportunities for the growth of the market during the future period.

Challenges

The number of complexities that has to be dealt with in the production of drugs proves to be a major challenge for the growth of the market. With the rapid advancements made by the key market players it is a competition among them two increase the production in a limited period of time. The high cost which is associated with the production process also hampers the growth of the market tremendously. The higher demand of regulatory norms proves to be a great challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rapid decline in the sales and demand which has been experienced over the period of time has also challenged the growth of the market. The shift made by key market players towards the emerging technologies proves to be a deciding factor for the future of the market.

Recent Development

In 2019, a collaboration was made between Syntax and Accell in order to increase the client base in the region of Europe.





Market Segmentation

By Services

Regulatory Consulting

Legal Representation

Regulatory Writing & Publishing Writing Publishing

Product Registration & Clinical Trial Applications

Other Services





By Category

Drugs Innovator Preclinical Clinical Post Market Generics Preclinical Clinical Post Market

Biologics Biotech Preclinical Clinical Post Market ATMP Preclinical Clinical Post Market Biosimilars Preclinical Clinical Post Market

Medical Devices Diagnostics Preclinical Clinical Post Market Therapeutics Preclinical Clinical Post Market







By Indication

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Immunology

Others





By Stage

Preclinical

Clinical studies

PMA





By Service Provider

In-house

Outsourced

By Company

Small

Medium

Large





By End User

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





