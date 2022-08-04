Smart Coatings Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 27.25 Billion at a CAGR of 23.4% by 2030 : Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for smart coatings in construction industry is key factors driving market revenue growthNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global Smart Coatings Market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2018 and 2030. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.
Increasing application of smart coatings for architectural and decorative purposes is expected to boost revenue growth of the market. Smart coatings are used on a variety of surfaces throughout houses, including tabletops, glass panels, photo frames, electronic devices, and lighting fixtures, among others. Smart nanotechnology coating on surfaces can improve handling, durability, and oxidation resistance without affecting performance. Additionally, smart coatings can be designed to enhance reflectance of a glass surface at a specific wavelength of light. Reflective properties of smart coatings can help make the surface a good choice for a variety of aesthetic applications. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the global smart coatings market during the forecast period.
However, concerns regarding stringent regulatory policies and environmental challenges are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Smart coatings are considered harmful to the environment due to the release of gases during synthesis and use of solvents such as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) that emit toxic peroxides into the environment. These compounds are considered harmful to the environment since they contribute to ozone and smog formation. The smart coatings industry is facing environmental and legal challenges as governments of various countries are placing more focus on regulation of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and are implementing strict rules demanding use of environment-friendly green products.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
Single-layer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rising demand for multiple functionalities in electronic devices and equipment.
Self-healing segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly steady rate over the forecast period. Rising demand for polyurethane smart coatings due to increasing awareness about its long-lasting, easy-to-clean, and self-repairing functionalities is contributing to growth of the segment.
Smart coatings market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Large presence of construction and automotive industries using smart coatings in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of the Asia-Pacific market.
Companies profiled in the global market report include BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, RPM International, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Jotun A/S, Tesla Nanocoatings, Inc., NEI Corporation, and Helicity Technologies, Inc.
Market Segmnetation:
Layers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Single-Layer
Multi-Layer
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Anti-Microbial
Anti-Corrosion
Anti-Fouling
Anti-Icing
Self-Cleaning
Self-Healing
Sensing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
pH
Ionic Strength
Temperature
Pressure
Surface Tension
Electric or Magnetic Fields
Light
Acoustics
Mechanical Forces
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Automotive & Transportation
Marine
Building & Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Electronics
Medical
IT Technologies
Agriculture
Household
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America
US.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
