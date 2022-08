UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Key Players By Forecast To 2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cold chain can be defined as the technology required to maintain a product within a specified low-temperature range from harvest/production to consumption. It is necessary that the refrigeration units are designed to maintain the temperature within the preferred range and prevent variation in temperature. This implies that goods in the shipments should be brought to the required temperature before loading in the reefers, which requires specialized storage and unloading/loading facilities. In addition, maintaining appropriate temperature conditions in the supply chain and monitoring temperature-sensitive products is necessary. The UK cold chain logistics market includes key elements such as cold storage, cooling systems, cold transport, and cold processing & distribution.Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6077 Key Market PlayersKERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITEDXPO LOGISTICS, INCTrade Distribution LtdLINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, LLCAGRO MERCHANTS GROUPBRING LOGISTICS UK LTDCHILTERN COLD STORAGE GROUP LTDICE CO STORAGE & LOGISTICSNEWCOLDTHE SEAFAST GROUPInterested to Procure The Data? Inquire here atAccording to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "UK cold chain Logistics Market by End user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the UK cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2026.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6077 Dry ice, gel packs, eutectic plates, liquid nitrogen, quilts, and reefers are some of the major cold chain technologies involved that are used to provide temperature-controlled environment during transportation. Gel pack consists of a phase changing substance that can transform from liquid to solid and vice versa and is a commonly adopted solution to provide low temperature. The temperature of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) is around −80°C and has the capability to keep the shipments at a low temperature for an extended time. Eutectic plates, also known as cold plates, work on the same principal as gel packs. In addition, liquid used in these plates can be reused multiple times. Liquid nitrogen is mostly used for transportation of biological cargo such as organs and tissues.Request for Customization of this report atFurthermore, the rise in online grocery shopping has resulted in the increased refrigerated warehouses. Multiple export industries are dependent on the vital links that the cold chain solutions system provides. Moreover, businesses invest millions of dollars in UK cold chain logistics industry to create effective, efficient, and reliable process because an end-to-end cold chain security is the weak link in the system. Single breakdown in the cold chain logistics chain can lead to catastrophic losses of products and capital. In addition, the UK has been named as the third largest online grocery market in the world after South Korea and Japan. Furthermore, around 6.1% of the grocery sales in the UK is made online, which in turn propels the UK cold chain logistics market growth. Thus, increase in number of refrigerated warehouses to maintain the integrity of grocery sold online is expected to boost the growth of the cold chain logistics market in UK.Browse Complete Report atAbout Allied Market ResearchAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.