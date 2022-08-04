R.I. Board of Elections Finds Campaign Finance Violations Committed by State Representative Ramon Perez

RHODE ISLAND, August 4 - CRANSTON, R.I. – At yesterday's meeting of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, the Board voted unanimously to accept the Audit Report and Consent Order executed in the matter of State Representative Ramon A. Perez.

Mr. Perez was fined $6,000 for campaign finance violations and ordered to reimburse his campaign bank account $1,072.49 for personal use of campaign funds.

