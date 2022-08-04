City of Fargo joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day
The City of Fargo Proclaims August 18th as Never Give Up Day
We have had a tough year and many people will try and express their emotions and resilience more than usual"”NORTH DAKOTA, FARGO, UNITED STATES , August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Never Give Up Day on August 18th, is a life changing campaign that contributes positively to the city and its residents. The day not only applauds people for reaching their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to achieve their goals.
We’ve experienced a global pandemic, dramatic changes to how we conduct our daily lives, economic uncertainty, and political and social turmoil, as well as an array of natural disasters. Then, there are personal traumas that people are also dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, declining health, unemployment, divorce, violent crime, or tragic accidents.
Never Give Up Day is coming as a calling for millions of people.
"So many people have no choice but to be at their strongest and most resilient, because the fate of their loved ones rest upon their resolve to never give up. Never Give Up Day is dedicated to all the people who have today not lost their determination and ambition. It's a day where they feel supported for the courage with which they maintain their fight without giving up."
Associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and, more generally, citizens, can make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Here are the many cities that have proclaimed August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Fargo (ND), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park ( FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
