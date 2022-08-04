Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,094 in the last 365 days.

City of Fargo joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day

The City of Fargo Proclaims August 18th as Never Give Up Day

We have had a tough year and many people will try and express their emotions and resilience more than usual"”
— Mr Never Give Up
NORTH DAKOTA, FARGO, UNITED STATES , August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Never Give Up Day on August 18th, is a life changing campaign that contributes positively to the city and its residents. The day not only applauds people for reaching their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to achieve their goals. 


We’ve experienced a global pandemic, dramatic changes to how we conduct our daily lives, economic uncertainty, and political and social turmoil, as well as an array of natural disasters. Then, there are personal traumas that people are also dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, declining health, unemployment, divorce, violent crime, or tragic accidents.
 Never Give Up Day is coming as a calling for millions of people. 


"So many people have no choice but to be at their strongest and most resilient, because the fate of their loved ones rest upon their resolve to never give up. Never Give Up Day is dedicated to all the people who have today not lost their determination and ambition.  It's a day where they feel supported for the courage with which they maintain their fight without giving up."


Associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and, more generally, citizens, can make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.


Here are the many cities that have proclaimed August 18 as Never Give Up Day:

USA: Fargo (ND), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park ( FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)


Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)


Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw


for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com

USA: (929) 388 2146

Canada: (647) 243 7276

info@nevergiveupday.com

alain horowitz
Never Give Up
+1 929-388-2146
info@nevergiveupday.com

Never give up

You just read:

City of Fargo joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.