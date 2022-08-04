YachtCreators Announces Central Agency on Intelligent & Fun Sea Ray 550 Sundancer

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YachtCreators, making headlines recently for the award-winning Lady Lene, a 34-meter tri-deck explorer by Van der Valk, and for the sale of 2020’s Best New Series, the 27.45-meter LeVen, now adds to its new build and pre-owned yacht repertoire with announcement of central agency on Make My Day, a gorgeous 2008 Sea Ray 550 Sundancer .



The Sea Ray 550 Sundancer is an intelligently designed, fun-in-the-sun family cruiser. This 2008 model, “Make My Day”, is so well maintained and so fully upgraded that it will simply “Make Your Year!”

Sea Ray is renowned for layouts that maximize both space and comfort at sea. The 550 Sundancer design is no exception, with its full-beam, midships master cabin and VIP cabin with private head entrance. The salon is lovely, accented by high gloss cherry wood and neutral fabrics … the perfect area for family movie nights. The galley is well-equipped with high end appliances and tons of storage, and the main deck has seating for 4 guests at the helm and 8-12 in the back!

Highlights of this yacht include:

Fresh bottom paint (2022)

Engines & generator service (2022)

Mirror TV, master cabin

Fusion stereo w/ Bose speakers

Bow & stern thrusters

Security cameras throughout

At the writing of this release, the yacht is actively for sale and available for showings and sea trials in Coconut Grove, FL. For further information on Make My Day, the 2008 Sea Ray 550 Sundancer motor yacht, including but not limited to video, detailed specifications and equipment lists, deck plans and more, visit the website www.searay55.com , or contact the central agent, Mr. Barin Cardenas of YachtCreators , at +1 954 650 7353 or hello@yachtcreators.com

About YachtCreators: