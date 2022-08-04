Global Pipette Tips Market Size to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for molecular biology and surge in investment in R&D activities have boosted the growth of the global pipette tips market. Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, during the pandemic, the need for discovering vaccines and cure for Covid-19 increased, which fueled the demand for pipette tips.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pipette Tips Market generated $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.3 billion CAGR 4.1% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments covered Type, Technology, End User, Region Drivers Increase in demand for molecular biology Rise in investment in R&D activities Opportunities Enhanced healthcare infrastructure Development of cutting-edge production and solutions to treat diseases with zero errors Restrains Rise in raw material costs Scarcity of cost-effective and skilled labor

Covid-19 Scenario:

The liquidity constraints and limited working capital during the first wave of pandemic negatively affected the small enterprises and merchants.

To curb the spread of the virus, the governments across the globe shut down airports and commercial and domestic transit, which had a negative impact on manufacturing activities.

At the same time, significant drop in economic activities, increase in prices of raw materials, dearth of labor, and disrupted supply chain worsened the market condition even more.

However, during the pandemic, the need for discovering vaccines and cure for Covid-19 increased, which fueled the demand for pipette tips. The drug development procedures required sterility and confined doses are procured by pipette tips.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pipette tips market based on type, technology, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the non-filtered pipette tips segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report also offers the analysis of the filtered pipette tips segment.

Based on end user, the pharma and biotech companies segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global pipette tips market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the academic and research institute segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the manual segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the automated segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global pipette tips market analyzed in the research include Analytik Jena GmbH, Eppendorf Corporate, Corning Incorporated, Labcon, Integra Holding AG, Sartorius AG, Mettler Toledo, Tecan Trading AG, Sacorex ISBA SA, and Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global pipette tips market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

