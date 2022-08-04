Workplace Wellness Market would rocket up to USD 89969.20 million and CAGR of 7.12% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the workplace wellness market which was USD 51,895.46 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 89969.20 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Some of the major players operating in the workplace wellness market are:
Wellness Corporate Solutions (U.S.)
ComPsych Corporation (U.S.)
HealthFit (U.S.)
HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited (Bengaluru)
Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India)
Marino Wellness (U.S.)
Privia Health (U.S.)
Wellsource,Inc. (U.S.)
Central Workplace Wellness (Singapore)
Virgin Pulse (U.S.)
SOL Wellness and Healing (U.S)
Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.)
Well Nation (U.S.)
EXOS (U.S.)
Market Definition
Workplace wellness programs aim to promote employee health and safety through a coordinated set of health promotion measures that are implemented on the jobsite and include policies, programs, and some community benefits. This kind of program takes a particular stance on laws and regulations dealing with various health issues and risk factors.
Workplace Wellness Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increased knowledge of the economic benefits
Adopting a sedentary lifestyle, increased knowledge of the economic benefits offered by these programmes, and the deployment of wellness programmes by employers are the key factors propelling the workplace wellness market. Furthermore, in the anticipated time frame of 2022–2029, untapped developing economies will further generate new chances for the workplace wellness industry.
Rising prevalence of chronic illnesses
Two main reasons driving the growth of the global workplace wellness market are the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and public awareness of the various benefits of workplace wellness programmes. Government programmes and policies aim to enhance both physical and mental health. Office gyms and healthcare facilities with trained fitness coaches are becoming popular among many corporations and they are benefitting the global workplace wellness market.
Opportunities
These initiatives support businesses in combating the rising number of employee health issues and ensuring the welfare of each employee. Additionally, it motivates staff members to adopt a healthy lifestyle for better health outcomes. Reduce employee absence rates caused by health difficulties with the use of an effective workplace wellness programme.
Restraints/Challenges
High cost
Unavailability of skilled professionals along with high cost of devices will hamper the growth of the workplace wellness market in the mentioned forecast period. However, increased cost for companies to adopt workplace wellness plans is the major factors among others acting as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of workplace wellness market in the forecast period mentioned above.
This workplace wellness market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the workplace wellness market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Wellness Market
The COVID-19 epidemic has significantly raised total workplace mental stress, negatively impacting employees' mental health. Insurance businesses and government-run wellness initiatives have been offering online consultations via telemedicine. Additionally, the use of telemedicine in these challenging times has dramatically increased due to the governments' physical separation and other lockdown restrictions.
Global Workplace Wellness Market Scope
The workplace wellness market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Weight Management and Fitness Services
Smoking Cessation Nutrition and Dietary Plan
Stress Management Services
Health Screening
End User
Small-Size Private Organizations
Mid-Size Private Organizations
Large-Size Private Organizations
Public Sector
Non-Governmental Organizations
Workplace Wellness Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The workplace wellness market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the workplace wellness market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the workplace wellness market due to rise in incidence of cancer and chronic diseases such as obesity, and diabetes propels and availability of major workplace wellness service providers and enhanced healthcare and medical infrastructure.
Asia Pacific is predicted to drastically improve in the upcoming times owed to the surge in the number of employees in the region and the growing awareness and importance of physical and mental health management among the youth.
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market growth rate of Workplace Wellness market in 2029?
What are the key factors driving the Workplace Wellness market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Workplace Wellness market?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Workplace Wellness market?
Who are the key manufacturers in Workplace Wellness market space?
What are the Workplace Wellness market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Workplace Wellness market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Workplace Wellness market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Workplace Wellness market?
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Workplace Wellness market?
Major Highlights of TOC: Workplace Wellness Market
1 Workplace Wellness Market Overview
2 Workplace Wellness Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Workplace Wellness Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029
4 Workplace Wellness Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)
5 Workplace Wellness Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Workplace Wellness Market Analysis by Application
7 Workplace Wellness Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Workplace Wellness Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Workplace Wellness Market Forecast (2022-2029)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
