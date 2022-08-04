Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Anticipated to Garner $3.8 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are A&D Company, Limited, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group Plc.

The blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to monitor a patient’s status prior to or during patient care. Blood pressure can be measured in a medical setting, at home, or at the site of medical emergency. The major driving factors of blood pressure monitoring market are rise in the aging population, change in the lifestyles, and emergence of advanced technologies.

Blood pressure is considered as one of the main risk factors for chronic heart diseases. Advanced blood pressure monitoring devices are used for regular remote monitoring and transmission of the blood pressure data to the physicians. Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination toward at home BP monitoring, and upsurge in incidence rate of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity, which are expected to drive the blood pressure monitoring devices market trends. Moreover, innovations in blood pressure monitoring devices (such as introduction of digital blood pressure monitors) and rise in awareness among patients regarding advanced devices are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness about these devices in low- and middle-income economies hampers the market growth.

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Key Players: A&D Company, Limited, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group Plc.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Product Type: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories, Ambulatory BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By End User: Hospitals, Home Health Care, Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

