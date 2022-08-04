Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Analysis, For 2028

Market Size – USD 2.88 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for HBOT devices for carbon monoxide poisoning care

Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and high demand for prevention of reperfusion injury are key factors driving market growth

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.65 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and rising use to prevent reperfusion injury are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for HBOT devices for carbon monoxide poisoning care is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

By providing oxygen-rich plasma to oxygen-depleted tissue, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices improve wound healing drastically and fast. Wounds damage the blood vessels in the body, allowing fluids to drain into the tissues and cause swelling. The damaged cells are deprived of oxygen as a result of the swelling, and the tissue starts to die. HBOT reduces edoema while also providing oxygen to the tissues. The higher pressure in the chamber causes higher oxygen in the blood. HBOT is intended to break the cycle of swelling, oxygen deprivation, and tissue death, which is expected to increase demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices/equipment over the forecast period. However, high cost of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, concerns regarding FDA approvals and off-label uses, and complications of hyperbaric oxygen treatment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Haux-Life-Support GmbH, Hyperbaric SAC, Sechrist Industries Inc., Hyperbaric Modular Systems, Inc. (HMS), Environmental Tectonics Corporation, OxyHeal International, Inc., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics Inc., Fink Engineering Pty. Ltd., Hearmec Co., Ltd., and Perry Baromedical Corporation.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Topical Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Portable Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wound Care

Thermal Burns

Decompression Sickness

Crush Injuries

Radiation-related Sequelae

Other Wound Treatments

Infection Treatment

Intracranial Abscess

Gas Gangrene

Soft Tissue Necrosis

Others

Insufficiencies

Air Embolism or Gas Embolism

Severe Anemia

Arterial Insufficiencies

Others

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning & Smoke Inhalation

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Clinics

Hyperbaric Treatment Centers

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Rising adoption of monoplace devices and increasing preference for this therapy due to ease of use of devices and equipment and decreased hospital gas supply needs are factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Wound care segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing global prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, as well as wound site infections.

Hospitals segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals for wound treatment of chronic and acute care.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing aging population and rising need for wound healing therapy are key factors driving demand for HBOT devices amongst end-users in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

