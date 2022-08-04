Thermal Imaging Market 2022 – 2028 : High demand from the APAC region

Market Size – USD 3.60 billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Imaging Market is forecast to reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of thermal imaging in various end-use industries is driving market demand. An increase in terrorist activities has impacted government and non-government’s revenue to a great extent. Increasing terrorism, instability, geopolitical tension, and cross border terrorism is driving market demand. The investment in the defense system for the modernization of military equipment is also encouraging the growth of the market. Thermal imaging helps armed forces to protect borders during nightfall and extreme weather.

The growth of the market also depends on the advancement of medical technologies. Several growth opportunities and adoption of the latest advanced technologies in the sector is providing ample growth opportunity for the market. Several areas, such as digital research and construction management, involve the usage of thermal imaging technologies. It is crucial for construction planners to study energy losses, moisture inspections, and building envelope inspection.

High level of investment in construction development coupled with the growing demand for professional surveillance and the rising need for security applications in public and private sectors are propelling the market demand. However, restrictions in export and additional details required for longwave infrared cameras are hampering the market demand.

Top Profiled in the Thermal Imaging Market Report:

• Fluke Corporation

• United Technologies

• FLIR Systems

• Leonardo

• Axis Communications AB

• L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc

• AxisCommunications AB

• Opgal

• Xenics

• BAE Systems

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Thermal Cameras

• Thermal Scopes

• Thermal Modules

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)

• Middle Wavelength Infrared (MWIR)

• Long Wavelength Infrared (LWIR)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Security and Surveillance

• Monitoring and Inspection

• Detection and Measurement

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Oil and Gas

• Healthcare and Life science

• Food and Beverage

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

