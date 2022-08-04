With 9.8% CAGR, Europe Dermal Fillers Market Size Worth USD 1,160.98 Million by 2028
The Europe dermal fillers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,160.98 million by 2028 from USD 495.96 million in 2020. Growing awareness for cosmetic procedures, increasing prevalence of facial soft tissue trauma, and strong research and development in dermal fillers are the factors for market growth.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Suneva Medical
Teoxane SA
Croma-Pharma GmbH
FILLMED
Sinclair Pharma (A Subsidiary of Huadong Medicine)
Revance
BIOXIS Pharmaceuticals
BioPlus Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.
Galderma Laboratories, L.P.
Allergan (A subsidiary of Abbvie Inc.)
Merz North America, Inc (A Subsidiary of Merz Pharma)
Prollenium Medical Technologies
Contura International Ltd.
HUMEDIX (A Subsidiary of HUONS GLOBAL)
Shanghai Reyoungel Medical Technology Company Limited
Dermal fillers are substances designed to be injected into the skin to add fullness and volume. The substances used in dermal fillers include Calcium hydroxylapatite (a mineral-like compound found in bones), Hyaluronic acid, Polyalkylimide, Polylactic acid, Polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA). Dermal fillers can be classified in several criteria, including the deep dermis, depth of implantation (superficial midterms and upper, and subcutaneous levels); longevity of correction (temporary and permanent); allergenicity, the composition of the agent (allografts, semi/fully synthetic, xenografts, or autologous). Also, one of the criteria is the stimulatory behavior (physiologic processes of endogenous tissue proliferation) versus replacement fillers (space-replacing effect).
The increasing number of facial volume replacement and enhancement procedures is expected to contribute to the growth of the Europe dermal fillers market. The high cost of dermal filler is hampering the dermal fillers market, which further creates new opportunities for dermal fillers as a complication associated with procedures leads to the development of novel therapeutics. Increasing side effects of dermal fillers is one of the challenges of the market.
This Europe dermal fillers market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief; our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Europe Dermal Fillers Market Scope and Market Size
The Europe dermal fillers market is segmented based on type, product type, material type, drug type, application, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the Europe dermal fillers market is segmented into semi-permanent dermal filler, permanent dermal filler. In 2021, the semi-permanent dermal filler segment is expected to dominate the market. These are mainly used in facial line improvement, wrinkles, and lip enhancement application areas due to fewer side effects, long-lasting and long-lasting bio-absorbent properties.
On the basis of product type, the Europe dermal fillers market is segmented into biodegradable dermal fillers, non-biodegradable dermal fillers. In 2021, the biodegradable dermal fillers segment is expected to dominate the market, as these are more preferred over non-biodegradable fillers due to safety concerns. If any complications occur after the biodegradable injection administration, then these will disappear spontaneously.
On the basis of material type, the Europe dermal fillers market is segmented into natural dermal fillers and synthetic dermal fillers. In 2021, the natural dermal filler segment is expected to grow as a natural filler such as HA filler lasts between 6-18 months, depending on the product’s type and body’s metabolism.
On the basis of drug type, the Europe dermal fillers market is segmented into branded, generic. In 2021, the branded segment is expected to dominate the market as high competitiveness among the major players are distributing the branded filler, preventing the generic version of drugs; along with that, doctors are more inclined towards the branded segment of drugs which increases its demand.
On the basis of application, the Europe dermal fillers market is segmented into facial line correction, face lift, scar treatment, lip enhancement, wrinkles, sagging skin, rhinoplasty, cheek depression, dentistry, reconstructive surgery, aesthetic restoration, others. In 2021, the facial lines correction segment is expected to grow due to increasing demand for a youthful appearance and healthy visage.
On the basis of end user, the Europe dermal fillers market is segmented into dermatology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. In 2021, the dermatology clinics segment is expected to dominate the market as most healthcare facilities perform aesthetic procedures in dermatology clinics. In addition, a rising number of dermatology clinics in emerging countries are also growing rapidly.
On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe dermal fillers market is segmented into retail pharmacy, drug stores, and online pharmacies. In 2021, the drug stores segment is expected to dominate the dermal fillers market due to its well-established channel and cost-effectiveness.
Europe Dermal Fillers Market Country Level Analysis
The Europe dermal fillers market is analyzed, and market size information is provided by type, product type, material type, drug type, application, end user, and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Europe dermal fillers market report are Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe.
The Europe dermal fillers market is growing due to increasing research and development in dermal fillers from dermal fillers manufacturers to make affordable dermal fillers medications and devices is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Germany is growing with the highest market share as this is a developed country, and more pharmaceutical and device companies are present. Additionally, advancements in proteomics, genome technologies, and specific applications related to mass spectrometry have also generated new research prospects.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of European brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Development of Dermal Fillers by Manufacturers to Launch New Dermal Fillers in Europe Dermal Fillers Market
The Europe dermal fillers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country’s growth in the aesthetic industry with dermal fillers sales, components sales, the impact of technological development in batteries, and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the dermal fillers market. The data is available for the historical period 2010 to 2019.
Competitive Landscape and Europe Dermal Fillers Market Share Analysis
The Europe dermal fillers market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, presence in Europe, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points are only related to the company’s focus on the Europe dermal fillers market.
