Casinos Market Growth USD 764861.32 million by 2027 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A casino is more of a tourist attraction and indoor amusement zone. It offers services in hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls. The majority of the revenue comes from gambling. Casinos are concentrated in certain regions because gambling is illegal in several parts of the world.



In short, the Casinos Market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Casinos Market in any way. The global Casinos market size was valued at USD 545645.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period, reaching USD 764861.32 million by 2027.

Casinos Market Segmentation: -

Based on types –

Gambling Machines

Gaming Tables

Online Legal Casino Gaming Services

Based on applications

On-line

Off-line

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Casinos Market: -



PlayCity

Delaware Park

Tropicana Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment

Harrington Gaming

Grupo Fobes

William Hill

Codere

888 Holdings

MGM Resorts

Boyd Gaming

Galaxy Entertainment

Penn National Gaming

Betfair

SJM Holdings

Las Vegas Sands

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Detailed TOC of Global Casinos Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 CasinosMarket Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global CasinosMarket Landscape by Player

4 Global CasinosSales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global CasinosSales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global CasinosMarket Analysis by Application

7 Global CasinosMarket Forecast (2022-2027)

8 CasinosMarket Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

