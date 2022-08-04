CBD Oil Market Growth US$ 1455 million by 2028 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp oil extracts have traditionally been used around the globe as medicine. A large body of evidence has indicated that the benefits of CBD hemp oil can relieve various ailments. Endoca maintains the biochemical equilibrium within the hemp plants to maximize the beneficial effects of its organic CBD oil.

CBD Oil market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. CBD Oil market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global CBD Oil market size is estimated to be worth US$ 301.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1455 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil Products

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Products

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of CBD Oil including: -

ENDOCA

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis

CBD American Shaman

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

IRIE CBD

NuLeaf Naturals

