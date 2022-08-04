Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market to Reach Nearly US$ 20.87 Billion in 2032 and Grow at a 12% CAGR Value in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing demand for technologically advanced medical devices is the major growth contributor to the preclinical medical device testing services market. The strong presence of key players operating in the U.S. is driving the demand for preclinical medical device testing service. U.S. is expected to register a CAGR of 18% for preclinical medical device testing services in the market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global preclinical medical device testing services market accumulated US$ 6 Billion in 2021, and is expected to garner US$ 6.72 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to gain US$ 20.87 Billion by 2032 while expanding at a staggering double-digit CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032. Growth of the market is attributed to the strict regulations imposed by governmental bodies to maintain safety standards.



Integration of artificial intelligence along with Internet of Things is playing a key role in advancing preclinical medical device testing services. In addition, the growing burden of treating diseases at an early stage is creating opportunities for the development of preclinical medical device testing services. Manufacturers too are researching and analyzing preclinical devices to solve problems related to the same at an early stage. This, in turn, is driving the demand for preclinical medical device testing services.

On the contrary, incompatible sterilization measures along with equipment sensitivity is derailing the progress of the market. In addition, approvals of preclinical medical devices differ from region to region. This, in turn, is hampering the growth of the overall market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global preclinical medical device testing services market is expected to flourish 3x from 2022-2032

Microbiology and sterility testing expected to possess a market share for 35%

U.S projected to lead the market by expanding at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

India expected to register a CAGR of 13% for preclinical medical device testing services in the assessment period 2022-2032

Switzerland to be an emerging hub across Europe, expected to reflect a 10% value CAGR until 2032





“Increasing burden of diseases and strict governmental regulations for safety of patients is positively influencing the demand for preclinical medical device testing services,” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the preclinical medical device testing services are Eurofins Scientific, Nelson Labs, North American Science Associates, Inc, WUXI APPTEC, SGS SA, Labcorp, TÜV SÜD AG, Sterigenics International LLC, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Intertek Group Plc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Some of the recent key developments among the players are:

In February 2022, Eurofins acquired Genetic Testing Service JSC from Vietnam. Through this expansion, the company is planning to expand its presence in Asia and strengthen its global network of advanced genetic testing.

In September 2021, Nelson Labs and Sterigenics have collaborated to open a state of art laboratory and expand sterilization facilities to meet growing customer demand in Europe.

More Valuable Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global preclinical medical device testing services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Service (Biocompatibility Tests, Chemistry Test, Microbiology & Sterility Testing), & Region Forecast till 2032

Key Segments Covered in the Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market Report

Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market by Service:

Preclinical Biocompatibility Medical Device Tests

Preclinical Medical Device Chemistry Test

Preclinical Medical Device Microbiology & Sterility Testing Bioburden Determination Pyrogen & Endotoxin Testing Sterility Test and Validation Antimicrobial Activity Testing Others

Preclinical Medical Device Package Validation





Preclinical Medical Device Testing Market by Region:

North America Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market

Latin America Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market

Europe Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market

Asia Pacific Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market

Middle East & Africa Preclinical Medical Device Testing Services Market





About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare division at FMI provides an in-depth historical analysis and granular projections of the healthcare market. FMI has an exhaustive market research database, serving clients with unique offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 750+ reports, the team analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 70+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

