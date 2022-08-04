Ordering New Philatelic Products - Lunar Year of the Rabbit (Label Stamp)
MACAU, August 4 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:
Issue Name: Lunar Year of the Rabbit (Label Stamp)
Issue Date: 2023 (Date to be confirmed)
Ordering Period: 08/08/2022 - 31/08/2022
|
Product Types
|
Unit Price (MOP)
|
“Newvision”:
|
|
Stamps Set (2.5/ 4.0/ 4.5/ 6.0)
|
17.00
|
First Day Cover with Stamps Set
|
23.00
|
Information Brochure with Stamps Set
|
24.00
|
“Nagler”:
|
|
Label Stamp (Single Label)
|
5.00