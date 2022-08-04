MACAU, August 4 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2022-08-04 17:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

The tropical depression is further weakening. SMG will cancel all the tropical cyclone warning at 18:00 this evening. However, under the effect of the related residue of rainbands, the weather will be unstable with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow. Winds will be gusty. The public are advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.