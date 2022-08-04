Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with European Union High Representative Borrell

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today met with European Union High Representative Josep Borrell on the margins of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell discussed our shared commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its unjustified war and the resulting global impacts to energy markets and food security. The Secretary commended the High Representative for his efforts to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and he noted that the United States remains sincere and steadfast in our desire to do so. They also discussed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for the Indo-Pacific and the world.