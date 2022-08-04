Bay Area Hip Hop Producer The Five1Hero Releases New Single Maya featuring KEL and a Surprise Singer Songwriter Tune
The First Single off The Five1Hero’s Forthcoming Debut Album is a Pleasant Surprise to Say the Least.
“While finishing up the Global Domination album I had this idea for a solo project,,, The Blue Moon Café. This is one story from the album about a woman who is alone, and heartbroken...”ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is Sunday morning, and you are enjoying brunch with a friend in a non-descript foggy bay city. You hear a sound from above and look up and see a woman in a window lined with flowerpots playing the ukulele and singing. You have just entered the world of The Blue Moon Café and the Five1Hero’s first track off his forthcoming debut album Sunday Brunch Playlist Vol 1. The Blue Moon Café and his first single off the album, called Maya.
— The Five1Hero
The Song is about a single woman who is in her apartment after a rough break up and stalks her friends and her ex-boyfriend on social media out clubbing and having fun the night before. Now they are having Brunch at The Blue Moon Café, (friends at one table, and her ex with a new girlfriend at another). She is watching them have Sunday Morning Brunch as she drinks red wine and sings to her flowers.
The track features KEL, (Kel Moncado) a finalist from The XFactor, and Italian/Maltese Singer and Songwriter and Fashion Designer. Simply put, KEL nails it. Her candid heartfelt delivery, over simple ukulele strums, and the empowering line “Who the %$#! is Maya?”, almost make this track an instant classic. Not to mention it was written by the Five1Hero, the Executive producer of Renegades Worldwide, whom thus far we have only scene hip hop tracks released which is a surprise of it's own.
“While finishing up the Global Domination album I had this idea for a solo project now known as Sunday Brunch Playlist Vol 1: The Blue Moon Café. I decided to create a solo album that has a lot of life references, and music genres that tells a story." comments The Five1Hero" That story is about The Blue Moon Café. This is one story from the album about a woman who is alone, and heartbroken, watching her friends have fun who didn’t invite her out the night before, yet posted pictures all night out on the town, while her ex-boyfriend was posting pictures with ‘Maya and Nicole’ at the clubs. He and Maya are also at the Blue Moon Café. The album is about a Café during a Sunday Brunch service, but it is also designed to be played at your Sunday Brunch. I picture groups of friends with their mimosas and cappuccino’s and the like, having fun and ‘doing brunch’ to this album, that is the vibe I was going for anyway. Dope, and the chicks will dig it" 'Hero laughs.
The Track will be released on August 5th on all streaming platforms but you can pre save it or get the latest download/stream information here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thefive1hero/maya-feat-kel.
Maya (Official Video)