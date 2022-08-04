Graphene Battery Market Will Reach USD 1856.17 million by 2029 With A Whopping CAGR of 24.50%, Globally
Graphene is an excellent material for high-capacity energy storage because it is an effective conductor that is extremely lightweight, highly flexible.AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition
Graphene is an excellent material for high-capacity energy storage because it is an effective conductor that is extremely lightweight, highly flexible, and has a large surface area. Graphene is a promising material for Li-ion battery anodes due to its high electrical conductivity, large specific surface area, and mechanical robustness. Because graphene nanosheets have superior electrical conductivity, the overall conductivity of anodes can be increased. Graphene can effectively improve the electron and ion transportation of electrode materials and can significantly improve the properties of lithium-ion batteries, providing better chemical stability, higher electrical conductivity, and higher capacity.
Compared to a conventional battery, a graphene battery is a more eco-friendly and sustainable source. It is light weighted, durable, and has high energy storage capacity. Li-ion batteries can be potentially improved by using graphene as an anode. This will result in longer battery life and faster charging.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the graphene battery market was valued at USD 321.56 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1856.17 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 24.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Download Report Sample PDF with Insights: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-graphene-battery-market
Global Graphene Battery Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing sales of electric vehicles and portable electronic products
The increased sales of electric vehicles, which have a longer range for long-distance travel and require less charging time, are driving the graphene battery market growth. Furthermore, the thriving portable electronics market is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, increased government R&D investments are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities.
Continuous R&D activities are underway to create innovative and improved products
Graphene is an excellent material for high-capacity energy storage because it is an effective conductor that is extremely lightweight, highly flexible, and has a large surface area. Continuous R&D activities are underway to create innovative and improved products such as graphene-based supercapacitors and Lithium-sulfur batteries. Adoption of graphene-based batteries is expected to increase during the forecast period due to features such as quick charging capacity, increased charge cycles, high-temperature effectiveness, and extended hold charge duration due to the high return on investment, the market is expected to see high financial investments.
Opportunity
On the other hand, Graphene has the potential to be widely used in physics, chemistry, information, energy, and device manufacturing. Graphene is a flexible conductor that is thin, mechanically strong, and transparent. Its conductivity can be altered over a wide range using either chemical doping or an electric field. Automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, energy storage, electronics, and industrial robotics are among the industries covered in this report. During the forecast period, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and defense are expected to consume the majority of the market.
Restraints
Nonetheless, a lack of understanding of graphene technology and business incompetence for the in-commercialization method of graphene battery are expected to limit the growth of the graphene battery industry.
This graphene battery market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the graphene battery market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
View Full Report with TOC and Charts, Click Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-graphene-battery-market
COVID-19 Impact on Graphene Battery Market
The coronavirus pandemic has severely harmed the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on demand for all types of vehicles. As a result, the demand for Graphene Batteries has declined. However, demand for automobiles has gradually returned to normalcy following the lockdowns. This is expected to boost graphene battery sales during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape and Graphene Battery Market Share Analysis
The graphene battery market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the Graphene Battery market.
Some of the major players operating in the graphene battery market are:
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., (South Korea)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Log 9 Materials (India)
Cabot Corporation (US)
Grabat Energy (Spain)
Nanotech Energy (US)
Nanotek Instruments, Inc. (US)
XG Sciences, Inc. (US)
Zentek Ltd. (Canada)
Metalgrass Ltd (Malaysia)
Global Graphene Group (US)
Vorbeck Materials Corp. (US)
Graphenea Group (Spain)
Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd. (China)
Targray Group (Canada)
Global Graphene Battery Market Scope
The graphene battery market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Lithium Ion Battery
Lithium Sulphur Battery
Supercapacitor
Lead Acid Battery
Application
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace & Defence
Industrial Robotics
Healthcare
Regional Analysis:
In the graphene battery market, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The expanding economies of nations like China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia, as well as the expansion and development of the industrial sector, are expected to drive demand for a variety of products, including batteries. Aside from electronic devices, graphene batteries are also utilized in electric vehicles, and demand for electric vehicles is growing in the Asia Pacific.
The graphene battery industry in North America is expected to develop dramatically as customers become more environmentally conscious and government incentives increase. The graphene battery market in Norway is expected to grow rapidly due to favorable government policies encouraging the adoption of low-emission technology.
If you have any queries about this study, ask our experts@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-graphene-battery-market
Browse More Reports
Global Battery Electrolyte Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-battery-electrolyte-market
Global Fly Ash Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fly-ash-market
Global Green and Bio Polyols Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-green-bio-polyols-market
Global Hydrogen Storage Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hydrogen-storage-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”
We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, and consumer impact studies among many others.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here