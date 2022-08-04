Game Based Learning Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of digital learning solutions is a key factor driving game-based learning market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 10.88 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.5%, Market Trends – Increasing penetration of internet and utilization of mobile devices ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Game Based Learning market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Game Based Learning market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Game Based Learning market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Game Based Learning market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. The extensive overview of the market is also inclusive of an in-depth summary of the competitive landscape of the market on both regional and global levels. Thus, the Global Game Based Learning Market report’s sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Game Based Learning industry, list of tables and figures, table of contents, competitive landscape, geographical segmentation, innovations, and future developments based on various research methodologies.

The global game-based learning market size was USD 10.88 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of digital learning solutions with immersive technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) along with increasing penetration of internet as well as growing utilization of mobile devices are key factors driving game-based learning market revenue growth. In addition, increasing demand for presentations, training, and meeting from educational and corporate sectors is contributing to growth of the market. Rising shift to online education and work-from-home norms has led to an increase in demand for various online game-based learning courses, which would enable visualization of scalable 3D models in real-time, thereby enabling learning more dynamic and contextual for learners.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors. The Game Based Learning market analysis is largely focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Kahoot!, Allen Communication Learning Services, Centrical, Duolingo, Cognitive ToyBox, Inc., Filament Games, Gametize, Hurix, Schell Games, and ELM Learning

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Solutions

Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

AI-based games

AR VR games

Knowledge, training and skill-based games

Language learning games

Assessment and evaluation games

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Education

Corporate

Government

Consumers

Others

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Game Based Learning market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

