At a CAGR of 5.1%, Hair Styling Market Size Worth USD 32.10 Billion in 2030
Growing adoption of organic hair styling products is a key factor driving hair styling market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hair styling market size was USD 20.61 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Hair Styling market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. The extensive overview of the market is also inclusive of an in-depth summary of the competitive landscape of the market on both regional and global levels. Thus, the Global Hair Styling Market report’s sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Hair Styling industry, list of tables and figures, table of contents, competitive landscape, geographical segmentation, innovations, and future developments based on various research methodologies.
Growing adoption of organic hair styling products, rising trends for grooming and styling, and emergence of various hair colorants and hair styling products are some of the key factors driving hair styling market revenue growth. In addition, increasing fashion trends and beauty awareness among individuals is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.
The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors. The Hair Styling market analysis is largely focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
Procter & Gamble, Unilever Plc., L'Oréal S.A., Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, Henkel AG & Co., Amorepacific Corporation, Ouai Haircare, Godefroy Beauty, Avon Products Inc., Shu Uemura Art of Hair, and Amka Products (Pty) Ltd.
The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Hair Gels
Hair Mousse
Hair Sprays
Styling Creams
Waxes
Others
Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Female Hair Styling
Male Hair Styling
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Hair Coloring
Hair Spa
Hair Straightening
Hair Smoothening
Others
Geographical Analysis:
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Hair Styling market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:
Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
Estimated increase in the consumption rate
Proposed growth of the market share of each region
Geographical contribution to market revenue
Expected growth rate of the regional markets
Highlights of the Table of Contents:
Report Overview
Research Scope
Key Hair Styling market segments
Target players
Market analysis by type
Market analysis by application
Key learning objectives
Report timeline
Global Growth Trends
Global Hair Styling market size
Latest trends of the Hair Styling market by region
Key corporate trends
Hair Styling Market shares of the key players
Global Hair Styling size by manufacturers
Global Hair Styling market key players
Products/solutions/services of major players
New entrants in the Hair Styling market
Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans
Hair Styling Market by product segmentation
Global Hair Styling Sales by Product
Global Hair Styling by Product Revenue
Key Coverage of the Report:
Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects
Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical
Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)
Pricing strategies of the regional market players
Demand & supply gap analysis
Competitive landscape analysis
Market share analysis of the top market players
Strategic recommendations for new market entrants
Company profiling of the leading market players
Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies
Hair Styling Market Size Worth USD 32.10 Billion in 2030