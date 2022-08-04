Wireless Speakers Global Market Estimated To Grow At 24% Rate

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Wireless Speakers Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022”, the wireless speakers The global wireless speakers market size is expected to grow from $20.24 billion in 2021 to $25.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The change in the wireless speaker market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $57.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%. The increase in preference for portable speakers is an important driver for the wireless speakers market growth.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of wireless speakers market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2527&type=smp

Key Trends In The Global Wireless Speakers Market

Advanced technologies such as AI-assisted devices are an emerging trend shaping the wireless speakers market outlook. This is mainly due to ease of use of AI-enabled wireless speakers that provide features such as voice recognition, allowing users to control the functioning of the speakers using voice commands. According to the wireless speakers industry overview, the wireless speakers based on AI software use cloud which offers a steady base for storage of data and enables quick access to the data. Google Home Max, Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen and JBL Link 10 are some of the wireless smart speakers with AI technology. According to Gartner, Inc., the end-user spending on virtual personal assistant (VPA)-enabled wireless speakers is estimated to increase to $3.52 billion by 2021.

The wireless speakers market consists of sales of wireless speakers such as Bluetooth speakers and Wi-Fi speakers and related services. Wireless speakers receive sound signals in the form of radio frequency waves and amplify the sound.

Learn more on the global wireless speakers market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-speakers-global-market-report

Global Wireless Speakers Market Segments

The global wireless speakers market is segmented:

By Product: Bluetooth Speakers, Wi-Fi Speakers

By End-User: Residential, Commercial

By Type: Fixed, Portable

By Geography: The global wireless speakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of wireless speakers market. The market report analyzes wireless speakers global market size, wireless speakers global market growth drivers, wireless speakers global market segments, wireless speakers global market major players, wireless speakers market growth across geographies, and wireless speakers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The wireless speakers market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: Beats Electronics, Bose, Harman, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Plantronics, Skullcandy, Alphabet (Google), LG Electronics, and Logitech International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers and Sound Bars, Microphones, Amplifiers and Mixers, Music players and other devices, Televisions, Video Players, Video Cameras), By Service Type (In-warranty, Out of Warranty), By End User (Industrial and commercial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Audio Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Loudspeakers, Microphones, Amplifiers, Turntables), By End-User (B2B, B2C), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Price Range(Low, Medium, High) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/audio-equipment-global-market-report

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022 – By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana), By Application (Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer), By End User (Personal, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-speakers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC