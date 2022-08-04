Poe honors Metrobank Foundation's outstanding Filipinos

Sen. Grace Poe hailed this year's awardees of the "Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos" consisting of teachers, soldiers and police officers who exemplified selfless dedication and extraordinary public service.

"It is always uplifting to cross paths with remarkable Filipinos who excel in their field and make a difference in other people's lives even amid the challenging times," said Poe, who served as chairperson of the board of judges.

"We have a well of talents across the country just waiting to be recognized, for our people to emulate in promoting the greater good," Poe added.

The 10 awardees consisted of four teachers Junmerth Jorta, Christine Joy Dr. Aguila, Mark Nolan Confesor and Leonila Dans; three soldiers Technical Sgt. Joel Tuganan, Col. Maria Victoria Juan and Col. Stephen Cabanlet; and three police officers Police Executive Master Sgt. Rogelio Rodriguez Jr., Police Capt. Rosalino Panlaqui and Police Col. Lambert Suerte. Each will receive a trophy, gold medallion and P1 million in cash.

The Foundation annually recognizes exemplars in the academe, military and police who have devoted themselves to their communities even beyond the call of duty.

Poe hailed the body for institutionalizing a platform and sustaining recognition for workers who give their best, while deepening public appreciation of the country's teachers and uniformed personnel.

Poe is set to file a resolution commending the feats and contributions of the 2022 Metrobank Outstanding Filipinos.

The resolution cites the awardees for their hard work and dedication to the country, the zealous performance of their sworn duties and responsibilities beyond reproach as role models for their respective communities.

"The deeds of our awardees reflect the indomitable spirit of a true Filipino who pours his/her life to the service of our country and the least of our people in all circumstances," Poe said.