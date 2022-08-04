PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release

August 4, 2022 Angara celebrates the enactment of three laws for the youth Senate Committee on Youth chairman Sonny Angara welcomed the enactment of three laws that will foster the development of young Filipinos as future leaders and productive members of society. "We are thankful for the inclusion of initiatives intended for the youth in the list of new laws. Programs for the youth are often neglected in the priorities of government but they deserve more attention since they represent the future of our country," Angara said. The National Youth Day (Republic Act 11913) and the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (Republic Act 11915) lapsed into law on July 30, 2022 while the Summer Youth Camp (Republic Act 11910) lapsed into law on July 28, 2022. RA 11913 declares August 12 of every year as the National Youth Day in consonance with the United Nations declared International Youth Day. Under the bill, the National Youth Commission, together with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority are urged to include discussions on career paths, Sustainable Development Goals, the preservation of the environment, gender equality, and mental health during the celebration of the National Youth Day. All educational institutions are encouraged to come up with activities such as leadership training, youth empowerment, workshops, basic mass integration and community immersion as part of the National Youth Day celebration. Provincial and local youth development offices are also enjoined to prepare annual programs and conduct activities that provide holistic development and enrichment of the youth in their respective communities. RA 11915 designates the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) as the Philippine National Youth Development Program for Music. Under the law, NAMCYA will serve as the conduit for the discovery of outstanding musical talents in the country; the development of musicians; the preservation, development and promotion of Philippine music as an artform; and the undertaking of a continuing program of research, documentation and publication of Philippine music for dissemination to schools and the general public. NAMCYA was formally organized in 1973 under Presidential Proclamation No. 1173 and amended on November 1988 as a response to the imperative need to develop and promote Philippine music as an art and as a handmaid of cultural development. It holds annual competitions and conducts master classes and workshops on music theory; choral conducting and technique; choral literature and vocal technique; choral writing and arranging, among others. RA 11910 institutionalizes the annual Summer Youth Camps program as a way to inculcate a sense of social responsibility, patriotism, service to others and leadership among the youth. The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) is tasked to plan, implement, monitor and evaluate the summer youth camps in their respective jurisdictions. Together with the National Youth Commission, representatives of local educational institutions, and the Local Youth Development Office, the SKs will develop modules on courses related to: issues and current events impacting the youth; communication and team building, conflict management, inclusive environment, leadership, and parliamentary procedures; writing, research, editing, illustration, and publication; public speaking; sports and fitness; mental wellness including youth pregnancy; digital skills development; entrepreneurship and livelihood skills training; and cultural awareness. "Patuloy natin na isusulong ang mga programa para sa ating mga kabataan. Investing in our youth is critical to the overall growth and development of our country. Conversely, failure to do so will lead to many problems that will negate whatever gains we have already made," Angara said.