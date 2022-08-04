Ministry considers adding birthplace information to new passports’ appendix due to visa rejections

VIETNAM, August 4 -

HÀ NỘI — The newest version of Việt Nam’s passport complies with international regulations and is recognised by most countries in the world, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lt. Gen. Tô Ân Xô has stated.

Speaking at the Government’s regular press briefing Xô, who is also the Chief of the Public Security Ministry’s Office, said the new passport complies with regulations in the 2019 Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and also meets the conditions and standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Many countries, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland and Mongolia, do not have the place of birth information on their passports, Xô said.

“Most countries in the world still recognise the new version of the Vietnamese passport. Only three – Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic – temporarily aren't recognising it due to some technical factors,” he continued.

To create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to work, study and travel abroad, the MPS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working with partners of Germany, Spain and the Czech Republic to deal with these technical issues, which Xô said will be handled “very early”.

These three European countries have taken issue with the new passports’ omission of the place of birth (province/city) field of information, which they claim makes it difficult for immigration authorities to properly verify the identity of the passport holder.

The British and French embassies in Việt Nam, on the other hand, have announced their continued recognition of Việt Nam’s new passports but urged travellers and visa applicants to stay up-to-date with the acceptance situation of documents.

The public security representative said the short-term solution is that the MPS will add the place of birth information to the passport’s appendix. If necessary, holders of new passports can go to the MPS’s Immigration Department or Việt Nam’s overseas representative agencies to add their place of birth to the appendix.

The public security ministry will coordinate with other ministries and sectors to consider relevant legal regulations to supplement the place of birth in the latest versions of the passport, according to the official.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered the Ministry of Public Security to find solutions to the passport issue, to avoid any negative impacts while the country reopens and pursues socio-economic recovery.