UN chief Guterres to visit Việt Nam this year

NEW YORK — United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has confirmed he will visit Việt Nam before the end of this year during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc in New York on August 3 (US time).

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Việt Nam's active and responsible contributions to the common work of the organisation, especially the country's strong commitments to the fight against climate change, and promised to continue to support Việt Nam in this work.

The UN leader said he is impressed by the socio-economic achievements of Việt Nam, especially the country’s post-pandemic recovery.

Ngọc, who is in New York for the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, said the UN is a reliable partner for the causes of peace, cooperation and development, and always accompanying Việt Nam through its national development stages.

The Deputy Minister also reiterated the invitation by State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to the UN Secretary-General to visit Việt Nam at the earliest opportunity.

Guterres affirmed that he will visit Việt Nam this year.

Regarding regional and international issues of concern, the two sides agreed to continue enhancing multilateralism, upholding international law, and promoting ASEAN-UN cooperation, as well as ASEAN's role in the regional security architecture. This includes maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, while peacefully settling disputes based on international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On the sidelines of the conference, Deputy Minister Ngọc also held bilateral meetings with representatives from the Caribbean and developing countries. He is also scheduled to hold meetings with the Assistant Secretaries-General and UN leaders in charge of political, security, and legal affairs. — VNS