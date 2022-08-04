Self-Advocacy Academy helps service providers enhance the quality of their programming even with staffing shortages
Participants discover new goals for their lives and skills they are using to make change
The Academy demonstrates that Individuals can truly speak up for themselves and others, become leaders and share with others the knowledge and skills they have learned in the ACT classes.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a labor shortage across the disability service community, the Self-Advocacy Academy is enabling day service providers to enhance their program content for their constituents.
— Joan Decker
Several service providers are making the Academy’s 13-week courses part of their program offering. Minnesota-based Choice Eden Prairie, Choice Maple Grove, Accord, MSS and Rise Crystal have each connected cohorts of their constituents to the new Academy’s training and community engagement program that was launched this year by the ACT Center for Disability Leadership.
“People with disabilities depend on day service providers,” says Adam Ruff, who heads up recruitment for the ACT Center. “Despite staffing shortages, providers incorporate the Academy courses into their regularly scheduled day — with no added cost to providers.”
Ruff is carefully monitoring the impact of the new Academy on participants. Joan Decker, from service provider Choice, says, “The Self Advocacy Academy has demonstrated to so many that Individuals can truly speak up for themselves and others, become leaders and share with others the knowledge and skills they have learned in the ACT classes. The model of individuals themselves being so involved in hands-on learning, sharing, and teaching makes these courses come to life.” Decker is grateful for the opportunities the Academy offers “for so many” in the disability community.
Rise, another service provider partnering in the Academy, reports in its June 27 newsletter that, after the sessions, “people have lively discussions about the weekly topic with their friends, peers and Rise team members.” The sessions help participants discover their life goals and take action to achieve them, the newsletter says.
“Those reports show how the Academy is making a difference for participants,” says Ruff.
Self-Advocacy training was approved as a waiver-funded service by the Minnesota Department of Human Services just this year. Existing funds linked to each participant cover all costs.
“For our third trimester in this first year — beginning in September — we will be adding two more service providers for a total of 12 courses offered,” says Ruff.
Each course runs 13 weeks and meets for two hours each week.
“We’ve got the intake and billing process streamlined and our trained facilitators — people with and without disabilities — have nailed the logistics for in person and remote classes.”
In addition to the time participants and service support staff spend in the classes, Ruff highlights the discussion and practice of new skills between classes. “Together they discuss building confidence and speaking up for themselves; participants see new possibilities for taking control of important aspects of their lives,” says Ruff. Communication skills are part of the courses which lead to participants making their own decisions about where they live, when and where they travel and basic subjects like what they have for supper, who they spend social time with and when they go to bed.
Service provider staffs use the course content to up their game in helping people with disabilities increase their independence. One service provider will be using the Academy courses to initiate a cultural shift toward community engagement.
The ACT Center has 40+ years of leadership in the self-advocacy movement. The Academy draws on its work over those years with thousands of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The Academy is developed to help shape a new day for people with disabilities in which they make the decisions that are critical to their well-being and happiness.
“Whether you are brand new to self-advocacy or have experience in the movement, the courses help all participants take the next step in advancing their lives.” Ruff says the first cohort of participants from outside the metropolitan area will launch in September. By the end of 2023 the ACT Center plans to offer three Academy courses each weekday across the state.
Anyone interested in participating in September courses should contact Adam now. Service providers interested in looking into adding the Academy to their offering can also contact Adam for more information.
ruff@selfadvocacy.org or (651) 641-0297. Learn more on the ACT Center website https://www.selfadvocacy.org/self-advocacy-academy/
Additional contact: Mary Kay Kennedy, Executive Director, Advocating Change Together/ACT Center for Disability Leadership kennedy@selfadvocacy.org (651) 641-0297.
BACKGROUND: St. Paul-based Advocating Change Together/ACT Center for Disability Leadership launched its Self-Advocacy Academy in January 2022. The 40+-year-old disability rights organization is currently registering participants for eight courses that run from September into December.
The Academy is an ongoing program organized in three trimesters a year. Each trimester course consists of 13 two-hour weekly sessions. Courses are a mix of in person and distance learning formats.
Classes are facilitated by trained leaders and self-advocate co-leaders. Online classes are limited to eight students and in-person classes to 12. All participants have individual meetings with leaders between sessions to ensure that the program is meeting the needs of everyone.
The Self-Advocacy Academy has been approved by the Minnesota Department of Human Services for funding by Medicaid through the state’s waivered services. That means persons with disabilities who qualify for waivered service funds may use them to support their participation in the Academy.
