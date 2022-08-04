Saudi Arabia Tire Market Size, Growth, Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Business Prospects by Forecast to 2027

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Saudi Arabia tire market size reached 21.8 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 24.7 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Tires refer to ring-shaped, pneumatic structures that are placed around the rim of a wheel. They are generally manufactured using natural and synthetic rubber, wire, polyester, silica, rayon, carbon black, steel, and a vulcanization accelerator. Tires provide a sturdy gripping surface for traction while serving as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle. They transfer the vehicle’s load to the surface, reduce the impact of vibrations while driving, and absorb shocks, which improve the overall performance of the vehicle.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding automotive sector is primarily driving the Saudi Arabia tire market. Additionally, the escalating demand for passenger and luxury vehicles, on account of the growing consumer expenditure capacities, is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the increasing focus on driver safety and the rising number of fatal road accidents are augmenting the need for premium quality tires that have a longer operational life, enhanced stability and reliability, high puncture resistance, etc. This, in turn, is catalyzing the market across the country. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D activities to improve tire design and rubber quality, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the introduction of airless, lightweight, and biodegradable 3D printed smart concept product variants is anticipated to fuel the Saudi Arabia tire market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia Tire market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Michelin

• Bridgestone

• Continental

• Goodyear

• Sumitomo

• Pirelli

• Yokohama

• Hankook

• Toyo

• Kumho

Key Highlights of the Saudi Arabia Tire Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Saudi Arabia tire market on the basis of type, end use, vehicle type, size, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Type:

• Radial

• Bias

Breakup by End-Use:

• OEM

• Replacement

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Two Wheelers

• Off-The-Road (OTR)

Breakup by Size:

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• Eastern

• Central

• Northern

• Northwest

• Midwest

• Southwest

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

